Photo Credit: YouTube

An unused generator appeared destined for the trash after spending three years in a garage, but fellow owners suggested a potentially inexpensive fix instead

One commenter said a starting battery replacement for a similar model cost about $20, giving the owner hope that the machine could be saved without a costly repair.

Here's what to know

In a post on Reddit's r/Generator community, the owner of a portable generator asked whether the unresponsive generator was salvageable.

The owner could not get the generator to start on propane: No lights came on, and pulling the starter did not appear to turn the engine over. The machine had never been used, but the owner had added fresh oil and recharged the onboard battery with a 12-volt wall charger.

"What are my options here aside from trashing it? Is this an expensive lesson?" they asked.

Several commenters pointed to the battery as a possible culprit, including one who got their generator back running with a $20 starting battery replacement from Amazon.

More background

The owner's hesitation went beyond the potential expense. Troubleshooting the machine also raised concerns about repair skills and safety.

"I'm not handy enough to tear apart a generator for troubleshooting," they explained in the initial post.

Later, they noted that the generator's power output made them more cautious than they would be with ordinary home projects. The machine had starting instructions printed on it. In response to a commenter's question about its lightning-bolt button, the owner said they had already tried it without success.

Another commenter suggested that the battery could explain why the machine would not start on propane.

"Dead battery, and propane operation needs power to open the valve," they wrote.

What can be done?

The battery's connection was another possible issue raised in the discussion, alongside its condition. A commenter asked whether it had been connected at all, prompting another to describe the required two-pole plug and explain that the battery leads ship unattached.

Finding the battery proved difficult. The owner revealed they could not see it after opening the panel. The commenter who had replaced their battery shared a YouTube video titled "Firman WH03242 Generator Battery Replacement," noting that it was the video they had used.

In an edit, the owner reported finding a battery replacement video for their exact model in an update to their post.

They wrote: "Thanks everyone, I actually found a video going over replacing the battery. That's gotta be it. I swear when I searched the first time I couldn't find my exact model, this time it came up right away."

Where can I learn more?

Other generator owners have run into battery trouble and faced the same question of whether the machine was worth fixing.

• A generator owner replaced a dead battery and urged others to add jump-start leads.

• A new generator's electric start failed, prompting commenters to suggest a weak battery.

• A buyer said a new generator arrived with a dead battery, raising warranty concerns.

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