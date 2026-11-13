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Miami renters are facing housing costs that rival those in Los Angeles, but with significantly lower household incomes to cover them. That mismatch is leaving many residents with less room in their budgets.

Here's what to know

As Nicholas Gerli of Reventure Consulting (@ReventureConsulting) broke down in a YouTube video, typical rent in Miami has reached approximately $2,653 a month.

Household incomes are roughly 20–30% lower than in the California city despite the similar average costs, Gerli noted.

Miami ranks as the country's second-worst major market for rental affordability, with only New York City less affordable, according to rental affordability data cited in the video.

The city's rent-to-income ratio has reached 36.7%, meaning a typical year's rent takes up over a third of the median household's income before other bills are considered. At $2,653 a month, a full year of rent amounts to nearly $32,000.

More background

Gerli explained that people relocating from California and New York to buy or rent homes increased demand across South Florida, helping push housing prices beyond many locals' budgets. Miami had been considered relatively affordable before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents suddenly found themselves competing for homes with newcomers from higher-income areas.

One commenter on the video pointed to similar affordability concerns elsewhere in Florida, writing, "It's the same in Orlando." Other commenters pointed to hefty annual increases coming in the new year.

What's being done?

New supply, combined with softer demand from renters, is driving the share of vacant rentals close to 7%, Gerli said.

Arrivals in Miami have slowed substantially, reducing a source of demand that helped drive the pandemic-era housing boom. With more rentals sitting empty, landlords could cut advertised rents or offer incentives to attract tenants.

Whether rental demand picks up again, and how quickly tenants lease the additional apartments, will shape the market's next phase.

For people comparing costs in their own neighborhoods, Reventure Consulting also pointed to its mobile app, where users can check rental rates, incomes, and investor metrics by ZIP code.

"And this is causing big problems in the local economy because people simply can't afford it," Gerli concluded.

Where can I learn more?

Housing costs are stretching budgets in South Florida and Los Angeles.

• In Miami, $1,500 in monthly rent now covers about a two-car garage.

• In South Florida, $67,000 salaries face $600,000 homes, keeping renting on the table.

• North Miami renters can receive up to $4,800 in move-in aid paid to landlords.

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