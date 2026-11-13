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Two Colorado parents have raised nearly $14,000 to challenge their school district over closed-door discussions that helped shape plans to close several schools.

Here's what to know

Landon and Jonna Yarrington are parents of a Beattie Elementary School student. They have filed a civil lawsuit against Fort Collins' Poudre School District, alleging violations of Colorado's open meetings law, according to public media outlet KUNC.

Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition executive director Jeff Roberts told the outlet that the state's open meetings law requires advisory groups and other local public bodies to work publicly. That interpretation conflicts with the district's position that the committee's advisory status allowed it to operate outside public view.

"I don't think we have any case law on how this is supposed to be interpreted. We've had other situations where a government will claim an advisory body like this is not covered by the open meetings law because it wasn't directly appointed by another public body. The statute doesn't seem to make that distinction," Roberts told KUNC, addressing arguments that the way members are appointed could exempt such groups.

According to the outlet, district employees served alongside lottery-selected principals and parents or guardians on the 22-member Comprehensive Planning Committee, which recommended several school closures and consolidations.

More background

The school board voted on Oct. 27 to close a middle school and several elementary schools. It also decided that the district's Centennial High School and Poudre Community Academy would merge into a new school.

Landon Yarrington said more public deliberations could allow for a fuller evaluation of individual schools and the district's priorities.

While he acknowledged the demographic challenges facing the district that have pointed toward facility changes, he questioned whether alternatives received adequate consideration, according to KUNC. Such alternatives might include changing school boundaries and directing funding toward small, neighborhood schools.

What's being done?

The Yarringtons submitted a formal written notice before suing. They also said they attended listening sessions and wrote to the district several times. Neither the district nor Superintendent Brian Kingsley responded to those appeals, per KUNC.

The lawsuit asks the court to void the school board's Oct. 27 decision to close and merge facilities. It also seeks an emergency injunction to prevent the district from taking steps to carry out the closures or consolidations in the meantime.

A district spokesperson said Poudre School District was consulting its lawyers about the complaint and declined further comment to KUNC.

Where can I learn more?

The suit is one example of parents challenging how school districts make decisions:

• Portland parents are protesting a school closure plan threatening up to 14 schools.

• In Massachusetts, Marblehead's town and schools spent $3.2 million on lawyers over eight years.

• In Colorado, school bus cuts tied to diesel costs leave children walking farther.

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