Photo Credit: Kyiv Oblast State Emergency Service

A generator running in the basement of a Ukrainian home caused carbon monoxide poisoning that killed three people, including a child.

Here's what to know

The Kyiv Independent reported another child in the home was also hospitalized as attacks on the country's electricity infrastructure leave families dependent on backup power.

The fatal incident occurred in Chupyra, a village south of Kyiv, according to a Nov. 8 report from Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

More background

Millions of Ukrainians are relying on generators for electricity and heat amid continued Russian strikes on energy facilities. The Kyiv Independent reported prolonged daily outages of both electricity and water in the capital and nearby communities.

Russia targeted power plants, transmission systems, and substations across Ukraine on Nov. 3, as the paper reported. The attack was its biggest coordinated assault on the country's energy network that year.

"The situation regarding the electricity supply in Kyiv is extremely difficult," the city's mayor said, according to the Kyiv Independent. "The enemy continues to destroy Ukraine's unified power system."

Attacks on the power grid in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast left more than 600,000 residents without electricity. The onslaught is undoubtedly renewing the need for households to turn to generators as a backup energy source.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Oct. 30 that more than 800 pieces of equipment had been damaged in more than 350 Russian attacks on energy infrastructure since September, per the Kyiv Independent.

What can be done?

The State Emergency Service advises keeping generators well away from buildings and running them outdoors, the paper said. There was no update on the child who was hospitalized.

While generators are safe when operated correctly, trying to get one up and running quickly in a fraught situation can increase the risk of something going wrong.

Previously, the Kyiv Independent reported that the city has set up warming centers where residents can get hot beverages and power up their devices. Meanwhile, energy isn't the only near-term concern for many Ukrainians.

The publication also reported a growing risk of a winter sewage crisis in Kyiv's water system, linking it to power shortages following attacks on energy infrastructure.

Where can I learn more?

The deaths in Chupyra show why generators need to be kept away from living spaces. Related coverage addresses generator placement, exhaust, back-feeding, and refueling hazards, along with carbon monoxide concerns involving a gas heater.

• In the Pacific Northwest, a homeowner's proposed propane generator placement raised exhaust concerns.

• After Ohio outages, fire officials warned homeowners about generator back-feeding risks as purchases increased.

• In Texas, a homeowner warned that neighboring fences could create generator placement hazards.

• A retired firefighter warned a generator owner about refueling while running and burn risks.

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