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Residents struggling to find affordable homes could benefit from 414 acres of faith-owned land Houston officials identified as potential housing sites.

Here's what to know

Houston City Councilmember Tiffany D. Thomas shared the findings during the Faith in Affordable Housing Summit's third annual gathering, according to Defender Network.

Thomas hosted the gathering and chairs the council committee responsible for housing and affordability. Participants explored ways congregations could respond to Houston's housing needs.

Houston Mayor Pro Tem Martha Castex-Tatum described a collaboration between Pastor Andre Lewis, Donna Rickenbacker, and city housing and development staff. They are developing senior housing at New Faith Church on West Orem and Fuqua.

U.S. Rep. Christian Menefee, who represents Texas' 18th Congressional District, said the average Houston family can afford a home costing less than $200,000, compared with a typical home price of about $330,000.

More background

Pastor Rudy Rasmus of St. John's Downtown said churches should reassess their assets, given declines in both congregation size and revenue.

Ben King, an epidemiologist who founded and directs the Institute for Housing, Homelessness and Health at the University of Houston, discussed the connection between homelessness and the housing market.

"There's just not housing that they can afford to be in. The vast majority of housing is developed for a different economic strata. What we need is a business purpose focusing on development for people who actually need that affordable range of housing," he said, calling for mission-based development supported by philanthropy, according to Defender Network.

Ashley Allen, who leads the Houston Community Land Trust, said families need to be able to pay property taxes and maintain insurance, especially during hurricane season.

Harris County public probate administrator Brandon Cofield also warned that unclear property titles can threaten family-owned property. He recommended wills and stressed that heirs need to understand the process, noting that legal costs and limited awareness remain barriers.

What's being done?

Dr. Courtney Johnson-Rose said Houston will host the Developers Academy run by the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, according to Defender Network. Johnson-Rose said the program has a presence in 38 states and counts 400 graduates; their projects include 206 completed units, with another 600 in the pipeline.

U.S. Rep. Al Green designated $1.2 million in community-impact funding for the Houston initiative to help new developers in Congressional District 9, Johnson-Rose said. Johnson-Rose said most of the funding would support pre-development grants, with program graduates eligible for $10,000 to $50,000.

Gwen Tillotson-Bell, the mayor's lead official for economic development, also outlined how Opportunity Zones could connect investors with churches that own land, bringing investment to communities that have experienced longstanding underinvestment.

Meanwhile, philanthropic organizations have unveiled Pathways to Independence, a $48 million, three-year investment. Rasmus discouraged newcomers from trying to manage development on their own, recommending that they turn to experienced practitioners for guidance.

Castex-Tatum said the New Faith Church senior development would help residents stay in their communities as they grow older.

"Ministry doesn't stop at the church doors," she said, according to Defender Network. "Ministry is also about meeting the needs of the people who live right outside of our church doors. Aging in place should not be a privilege reserved for those who can afford it."

Where can I learn more?

Houston's search for potential housing sites comes as other communities use vacant land and public funding to build affordable homes.

• Houston's $2.5 million investment supports 90 affordable apartments in a new 100-unit complex.

• A Florida nonprofit secured $53 million to turn unused land into homes in Homestead.

• A California school site vacant for 40 years could become 30 affordable staff apartments.

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