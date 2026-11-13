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England's water companies recorded their worst combined environmental score on record, raising concerns about pollution and rising customer bills.

Here's what to know

The BBC reported that Severn Trent earned the highest rating among England's nine providers. The other eight received ratings of "poor" or "requiring improvement."

England's water companies received 16 of the 36 available stars for environmental performance in the first joint assessment by four water regulators. It found that serious pollution events in 2025 remained near the high levels of previous years.

Published Oct. 29, the report brought together the Water Services Regulation Authority, the Drinking Water Inspectorate, Natural Resources Wales, and the Environment Agency. Wales's Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water received two out of four stars.

Tougher requirements, along with weaker results in some areas, contributed to England's record-low total, the Environment Agency said.

"I'm very angry," Environment Agency chair Alan Lovell told the BBC. "I think it's extremely disappointing to see the level of pollution incidents ... and I completely sympathise with the public."

More background

The findings follow a five-year investment of £5 billion ($6.7 billion) to reduce environmental pollution, according to the BBC. Lovell, however, pointed to a gap between the funding provided and the work completed.

"Not all companies have delivered the environmental improvement schemes they have been funded for," he said.

Customer bills are forecast to increase by an average of 36% from 2025 to 2030.

Household complaints to the Consumer Council for Water increased by 84% over a 12-month period to a two-decade high, according to the BBC.

The council's chief executive, Mike Keil, said "many customers have not noticed any improvement in customer service or performance" despite bill increases.

In 2025, daily household water use across England and Wales held at 137 liters per person.

Demand will likely need to fall as planetary warming, population growth, and historic underinvestment threaten supplies.

What's being done?

The BBC reported that water companies have pledged unprecedented spending through 2030 to improve networks and sewage treatment facilities.

Industry body Water UK said blockages or vandalism caused more than half of pollution incidents but acknowledged that some companies' environmental performance was inadequate.

The government intends to introduce legislation in 2027 to restructure industry oversight, including a merger of England's regulators. Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle said she was "demanding answers from the companies that are failing," according to the BBC.

The Welsh government intends to create another regulator to operate alongside Natural Resources Wales.

Supply disruptions declined, leakage fell over time, and drinking water quality remained among the world's best.

Still, regulators described disruption levels at some providers, including South East Water, as unacceptable.

Mark Owen, head of fisheries at the Angling Trust, urged companies to take greater responsibility and reduce leaks, citing the environmental cost of wasted water.

"Every litre lost has already been taken from the environment while our rivers, fish, and wildlife are under immense pressure," he said, according to the BBC.

Where can I learn more?

Communities across the U.K. are dealing with sewage pollution and water supply disruptions.

• Devon's bathing waters closed again after sewage discharge, prompting an MP to demand action.

• Thames Water apologized after 17,000 London residents spent five days without water during summer heat.

• In Scotland, homeowners say rain sends raw sewage toward homes, with relief years away.

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