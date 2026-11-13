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Some Massachusetts households could receive weatherization improvements at no cost through Mass Save, an opportunity highlighted at Greenfield's third annual Franklin County Energy Fair as residents faced record heating oil costs.

Here's what to know

Residents met with contractors, energy assistance providers, and other organizations at the John Zon Community Center fair to learn about home heating, cooling, and efficiency options, as the Greenfield Recorder reported.

The event was a collaboration between organizer Greening Greenfield and two supporting groups, the Sustainable Greenfield Implementation Committee and the Franklin Regional Council of Governments.

As the paper described, Mass Save offers rebates for weatherization and equipment upgrades, including heat pumps. For income-eligible households, weatherization could cost nothing, removing an upfront expense for improvements designed to reduce energy bills.

According to the Recorder, the program brings together Unitil, National Grid, Liberty, Eversource, Cape Light Compact, and Berkshire Gas. Participating contractors attended to explain available technologies to potential customers.

Allison Gage, the regional council's energy and environment program manager, explained at the Energy Fair how household income can affect the savings available through upgrade assistance programs.

More background

An October report from the Joint Economic Committee Democrats cited a 39% increase in oil prices across Northeastern states and estimated that Massachusetts homes would cost $2,460 to heat by winter's end, the Recorder said.

Peter Wingate, Community Action Pioneer Valley's energy director, relayed to the paper that heating oil expenses had driven more residents to seek assistance. Along with the usual worries about winter bills, homeowners faced costs they had not budgeted for.

"A minimum delivery could be over $600; it might be $700," Wingate told the Recorder. "A lot of people just don't have that kind of money."

What's being done?

Community Action Pioneer Valley offers fuel assistance, electric efficiency audits, and weatherization resources. Its ongoing "Heat Up!" fundraising campaign helps community members cover heating fuel, electricity, and other expenses, providing immediate support alongside opportunities to reduce future bills.

Scott Cernak, president and owner of Western Mass Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, attended as a Mass Save partner. He explained to the publication that advances in equipment such as heat pumps have made the technology suitable for more homes as demand has grown over the past decade.

Still, Cernak said his company had not seen an increase in interest in efficiency upgrades large enough to "move the needle." He expected high costs to encourage more inquiries.

According to Cernak, five attendees became customers pursuing efficiency upgrades after the 2025 event. That pointed to in-person events playing a valuable role.

Greening Greenfield member Nancy Hazard told the Recorder about the need to protect homes against changing weather. A visit to Japan had sparked her interest in sustainability.

"I can't say enough about how important weatherization is," she said.

Where can I learn more?

Massachusetts residents facing high heating bills can explore heating assistance alongside weatherization programs when they need it most.

• Massachusetts renters and homeowners may qualify for income-based winter heating assistance this season.

• Massachusetts households face a $2,627 heating-oil winter as Governor Healey moves to ease costs.

• A Massachusetts bill would add weatherization paperwork requirements only in 21 equity communities.

• In Massachusetts, heating-aid demand is rising early as HVAC firms urge timely repairs.

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