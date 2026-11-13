Photo Credit: Hudbay Minerals

Residents who depend on groundwater for their household supply are worried about a nearly $2 billion copper mine moving ahead in Arizona's desert.

While the developer has promised to recharge more groundwater than it pumps, neighbors worry about what the project could mean for their shared wells.

Here's what to know

With construction approved, Hudbay Minerals can proceed with Copper World in the Santa Rita range southeast of Tucson. The mine is expected to begin operating in 2029, according to 13 News.

The environmental group Save the Scenic Santa Ritas organized a community meeting at Sahuarita High School to discuss the mine's potential to deplete groundwater and increase contamination risk.

The mine's planned pumping concerns Sahuarita resident Dan Versluis because he and several other households depend on the same well for their water supply.

"We all live in the desert and we understand the importance of water," Versluis said. "What is this going to do to my personal well and those of my neighbors? I'm very concerned about it."

John Dougherty, who leads Save the Scenic Santa Ritas, cast doubt on whether the promised jobs would offset those impacts, 13 News reported.

"They are going to bring some jobs to the town of Sahuarita, but is it worth destroying the northern half of this mountain? Is it worth depleting the groundwater forever? Is it worth increasing the risk of groundwater contamination?" Dougherty said.

What's being done?

Hudbay Minerals pledged to recharge 105% of the groundwater Copper World pumps. The commitment came in a statement the company sent to 13 News after the meeting to address residents' water concerns.

Hudbay also emphasized the economic benefits it expects the project to deliver, including tax revenue and employment.

"We remain dedicated to mitigation and building an environmentally sustainable mine as we continue delivering significant benefits to Southern Arizona, including more than $1 billion in tax revenue, 500 permanent jobs and up to 3,000 indirect jobs," the company said in its statement.

Where can I learn more?

These stories cover disputes over mining and water use, including mine discharge, Arizona well applications, Michigan water worries, Indigenous protests, and habitat protections.

• A Texas mine seeks million-gallon daily releases toward the Rio Grande, raising toxic-metal concerns.

• Arizona's San Simon Valley faces 154 high-capacity well applications as the land sinks.

• A Michigan campground owner warns potash wells could dry up his pump, prompting EPA scrutiny.

• Brazil's largest planned Amazon gold mine has sparked Indigenous protests over feared environmental harm.

• An Arizona judge says the Forest Service ignored yellow-billed cuckoo habitat in a mine expansion.

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