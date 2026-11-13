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After a gutter worker spotted a damaged solar panel, a homeowner was told they would need to replace a 21-panel rooftop array.

The baffled homeowner went to Reddit for advice.

Here's what to know

The homeowner reported in Reddit's r/solarenergy community that they contacted the solar company and were told they couldn't replace just one panel.

The company's proposal was a new rooftop array. "They'd have to replace all of them as those panels were no longer available," the original poster wrote. "Is this really a thing?"

Commenters were skeptical of that assessment.

Residential solar can help lower electricity bills and provide energy independence. Some households may also save hundreds of dollars per month through $0 upfront solar leases. EasyHome offers a free explorer tool to estimate potential savings and connect homeowners with vetted local installers.

What can be done?

Whether the panels used series or parallel wiring would determine which specification a replacement needed to match, commenters said.

"All you need is a panel with either same amps or volts," one said. "You want amps if they are wired in parallel or volts if they are wired in series."

Another added, "As long as the specs are equal, you could have 20 different brands on your roof."

For homeowners considering adding storage to their setup, EasyHome also offers options for exploring battery storage quotes. Pairing solar with an appropriately configured battery can allow you to use electricity when it costs less and provide backup power during outages.

Where can I learn more?

Other solar owners have run into expensive repair quotes and trouble replacing aging equipment.

• A cracked 430W panel still worked, but DIYers questioned how long it would last.

• In North Carolina, a homeowner facing a $10,000 repair quote found one bad microinverter.

• A solar owner lost monitoring, then received a $2,000 inspection quote for the 10-year-old system.

• A U.K. homeowner reported scratches and crooked rows after a 13-panel solar installation.

• In California, replacing 13-year-old solar panels requires longer rails or more roof holes.

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