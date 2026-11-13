Photo Credit: The Dodo

After seven rounds of chemotherapy, a cancer-free dog is ready to find a forever family. Jacaranda, a husky whose features were once obscured by a growing facial tumor, is getting a second chance.

Here's what to know

As detailed in a TikTok by The Dodo (@thedodo), several veterinarians had been unable to determine the cause of the swelling because they lacked the necessary diagnostic tests.

The cancer diagnosis came from Zadrigman's rescue veterinary team. Zadrigman is an anonymous animal rescuer in Mexico who dresses in a superhero costume to save stray, sick, and abused street animals.

Early progress encouraged Jacaranda's caregivers to continue. Chemotherapy began right away, and she showed improvement after her first treatment.

Seven treatments eliminated the facial swelling, revealing her features.

The video shows how dramatically Jacaranda's appearance changed over the course of treatment.

More background

Her vision was affected by the growth's size, and breathing and eating had also become difficult.

Her caregivers marked the end of the ordeal with a party.

"Of COURSE beating cancer called for a party," The Dodo's caption read.

What can be done?

Jacaranda's rescuers have one requirement for prospective adopters: She needs to be the household's only dog.

The video explains that Jacaranda doesn't get along with every dog.

People interested in adopting Jacaranda can follow El Hogar de Duke (@zadrigman) to learn more. The Dodo's post also directs viewers there for information about supporting the organization's rescue work.

Users expressed gratitude to the people who helped Jacaranda recover.

"Oh man, thank you for another beautiful story. Cheers to this fuzzy lady and all the heroes that saved her," one commenter wrote.

Where can I learn more?

For rescue dogs, recovery can be just the first step toward finding a home, and the road to adoption is often long.

• In Florida, a paralyzed rescue dog got her own wheelchair before entering a specialist foster home.

• In England, a dog rescued from a 200-dog property was adopted after 1,000 days.

• A senior dog left to suffer for 10 years was rescued, then fostered and adopted.

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