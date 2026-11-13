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A California homeowner is facing worsening roof leaks beneath an eight-year-old solar installation, raising concerns about repairs despite a warranty they believed was still active.

After inheriting the system with their home, they turned to Reddit for guidance on where to start: with the solar installer or an independent roofer.

Here's what to know

They identified the company that installed the system in the post. Their account on the r/solar community described successive winter rainy seasons bringing both additional leaks and worsening leakage.

The installation drew suspicion because the leaks were confined to the roof beneath the panels.

"The side/slope without the panels is pristine," the original poster observed.

Negative online reviews, the homeowner explained in a reply, were behind their reluctance to contact the company, even though they thought the warranty had a couple of years left.

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More background

Whether an independent inspection would carry any weight if the installer denied responsibility was another concern. With a ceiling hatch providing attic access, the homeowner asked if a roofer could examine the rafters and insulation.

Flashing installed incorrectly around vents or other roof features was one possible cause raised in the comments. The same commenter asked about snow or ice buildup before the leaks and recommended a professional roofer's inspection.

"Have them document it so you have legs to stand on," they advised.

Another user noted that in California, where the homeowner was based, solar has a minimum 10-year penetration warranty that could compel the installers to play ball.

What can be done?

Prompt photographs of the affected areas were part of one commenter's top-rated advice, along with making the solar company the first call.

"They may take care of it with no trouble," they explained. "If you run into problems/pushback, that is the time to call in a 3rd party IMHO."

The original poster said the advice was the "lil push" they needed to begin the process.

"Whatever the outcome, we have to get that roof fixed and get this ball rolling," they concluded.

For homeowners evaluating an inherited system's longer-term usefulness alongside repairs, EasyHome also offers options for exploring battery storage. Pairing solar with batteries can help manage electricity costs by storing energy for later use and can provide backup power during outages, depending on the system's configuration.

Where can I learn more?

Other homeowners with leaks beneath their solar panels have also had questions about warranty coverage and repairs.

• California homeowners facing a leak near solar panels were urged to get photos.

• A homeowner says their solar installer demanded $2,300 to check a leak and barred outside work.

• A solar system owner says a warranty swap left a gap while contract terms blocked repairs.

• In New York, a homeowner found an attic leak beneath solar panels, complicating repairs.

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