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As winter heating bills approach, Xcel Energy is highlighting options to help customers manage their costs while keeping their homes warm.

Here's what to know

Xcel outlined several billing programs as part of its winter preparation tips, according to KAMR.

Customers who use a payment arrangement can pay their bill in installments instead of settling the full balance at once.

For households seeking more predictable bills, the utility offers Averaged Monthly Payment. Unlike a payment arrangement, this program helps customers know what monthly payment to plan around.

A third option, Custom Due Date, lets customers choose their monthly bill's due date.

More background

Xcel's winter resources include several low- to no-cost home services and rebates. Beyond offering billing flexibility, the utility points customers toward energy-efficient products that could help reduce heating costs.

The utility also offers a contractor-finding resource for households considering efficiency improvements.

What can be done?

Xcel recommends opening curtains at sunlit windows and running ceiling fans clockwise, KAMR reported. These steps can improve efficiency and reduce energy costs in cold weather.

According to Xcel, keeping meters clear of ice and snow helps them operate safely and remain accessible during an emergency. Customers should carefully remove any buildup from the meter and the surrounding area.

Fallen power lines may still carry electricity, so Xcel warns customers to keep their distance.

Customers can also prepare for winter by checking their contact information in the MyAccount tab and updating it as needed.

Where can I learn more?

Flexible payment options and utility assistance can help ease the strain of winter bills. These stories cover due-date extensions in Texas, utility billing problems in Minnesota, and bill assistance in New York and Illinois.

• Texas utility customers 60-plus can request later bill due dates and avoid late fees.

• Minnesota ordered a utility to explain missing solar credits and $6,500 in late fees.

• New York utility customers can seek bill-credit help before winter at in-person events.

• Illinois utility assistance opens Oct. 1, offering bill relief and discounts plus furnace repairs.

• Illinois utility customers facing shutoffs may qualify for up to $500 in bill help.

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