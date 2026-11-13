Photo Credit: iStock

Some young people in China are celebrating everyday essentials as part of a move toward simpler living. Birthday gifts can include a year's supply of toilet paper and laundry detergent.

Here's what to know

According to Radii, young people in China are reconsidering their priorities through a trend called chun guo rizi, or "just living a simple life."

Young people have adopted the label "just-living people." In August, the hashtag "Everyone has entered the just-living era" appeared on Weibo's trending list.

The emphasis falls on everyday routines rather than constant purchases, social networking, or maintaining an impressive online presence. Those routines include getting to bed early, preparing a Sunday meal, spending time in parks, and shopping at wet markets.

Radii also described people giving themselves AI tokens, showing that this simpler approach does not rule out digital purchases. The emphasis is on choosing something useful.

More background

A generation exhausted by relentless competition embraced tangping, or lying flat, according to Radii. Former factory worker Luo Huazhong helped popularize it with his 2021 Baidu Tieba post, "Lying Flat Is Justice."

Radii described feeds filled with café check-ins, changing outfits, and photogenic meals, reporting that "pretty meal" content on Chinese social media increased 1,072% year over year. Those feeds add to the pressures young people face.

What can be done?

These conversations also have a forum on Douban, a popular Chinese social networking and online database platform. A group called "What if we could find joy without consumption?" has attracted more than 230,000 members.

People taking part in "empty-bottle check-ins" post when they finish a product, emphasizing using what they own rather than making new purchases. "No-spend weekend" challenges offer another way to put that idea into practice by making a break from shopping the goal.

One Beijing resident opted to spend entire Saturdays at the library instead of visiting fashionable cafés, Radii reported.

Where can I learn more?

For young people choosing practical gifts and simpler lifestyles, everyday needs are taking priority over pressure to buy more.

• A viral post challenged water bottle collections and stocked fridges as examples of overconsumption.

• In the U.S., economic nihilism is pushing young adults toward debt, crypto, and gambling.

• A frugal creator used reusable household swaps to replace paper towels, pads, and toilet paper.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.