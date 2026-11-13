Photo Credit: Remote OpShop Project

A community-run secondhand shop in remote Australia is making everyday essentials more accessible and helping First Nations women build businesses by putting excess clothing to use.

Here's what to know

Women in Urapunga and the Remote OpShop Project are featured in "Fashioning Change," a 25-minute documentary in the YouTube series "You Can't Do That in the Bush!"

The film is scheduled to premiere in Sydney on November 25, according to FilmInk.

Urapunga's community-run shop connects reused clothing with community businesses and cultural expression. The op shop — an Australian term for a thrift store — is beside the Wilton River in the Northern Territory's Roper Gulf area.

The documentary encourages viewers to consider clothing's environmental impact, from garment design to where items end up, and to reflect on their own buying and disposal habits.

More background

FilmInk reported that Australian sales of new clothing reached 1.51 billion items in 2024, up 6% from the year before, according to Seamless, Australia's national clothing stewardship scheme.

Meanwhile, about 242,500 tons (220,000 tonnes) of clothing went to landfill, according to the organization.

"For fashion brands, retailers and the resource-recovery sector, those figures raise serious questions that extend beyond how to recycle discarded textiles: how much clothing enters the market, how long it remains useful and what systems help it retain value," said Laticia Braving, the series' executive producer, according to FilmInk.

What's being done?

Through the Remote OpShop Project, excess clothing becomes stock for community shops rather than going unused.

Local aspirations shape the opportunities for women at the Urapunga shop. Women can use the space to develop business skills and pursue creative work.

"Our OpShops show what's possible when excess clothing is put to good use. It's about making everyday essentials more accessible in remote communities, while creating opportunities for First Nations women to lead and grow their own businesses," said Tanya Egerton, founder of the Remote OpShop Project, according to FilmInk.

"Beyond raising awareness of clothing waste, this film is an opportunity to celebrate the women behind these OpShops and share their stories with a national audience," Egerton explained. "Travelling to Sydney for the premiere is incredibly special, particularly as some have never travelled beyond Darwin."

Where can I learn more?

Along with Urapunga's shop, these efforts offer one way to keep clothing in use and make everyday essentials more affordable.

• A California teen's clothing resale project turned donated clothes into meals for neighbors.

• In Florida, women turn invasive pythons into handbags, creating luxury goods from Everglades invaders.

• On Vancouver Island, old wetsuits get recycled, giving neoprene a second life outside landfills.

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