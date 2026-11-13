Photo Credit: Reddit

A Texas homeowner seeking maintenance for a standby generator was refused service because the unit sat too close to a window into the attached garage.

Here's what to know

After a service company refused to work on the generator because of its placement, the homeowner turned to Reddit for advice and began handling some of the maintenance themselves.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The 11-kilowatt Generac Guardian was already installed when the homeowner bought the property in 2021, they explained in their post.

A company found through the manufacturer's service search cited the nearby window into the attached garage as its reason for declining the maintenance work.

Relocating the generator would involve running new electrical and propane lines, complicating what had started as a routine maintenance request. The homeowner asked whether another company might agree to service it.

One commenter argued that the company should have explained the available options.

"What that company should have done was upsold you extending the exhaust to bring it into compliance, or said it would be $$$ to move the generator to a spot that would make it in compliance," they wrote.

More background

The homeowner said the generator had supplied six hours of backup power during an outage without apparent trouble. The unit also performed a test run each week.

The house had passed inspection, the Dallas-Fort Worth resident noted. They also described heat from nearby air-conditioning units and stretches of 110-degree weather.

The homeowner used the attached garage to raise chicks for a small poultry business but said the space had no carbon monoxide detector.

What can be done?

Several commenters focused on the window, suggesting that it be made non-operable or replaced with a fixed unit.

"Seal the window to make it non-operable and make sure there is a CO detector in the garage and MOST places should be comfortable servicing it," one wrote.

For routine maintenance, one commenter reported paying $54 for a Generac maintenance kit, compared with the $275 to $325 that local companies charged for basic service. The homeowner replied that they already had a kit.

Another commenter describedsaving money by hiring a mobile mechanic instead of a generator company.

A separate commenter noted the absence of hydraulic lifters and said the unit therefore needed a valve adjustment. The homeowner acknowledged that step. Within the thread, it became increasingly clear they were going to make it a DIY project.

After inspecting the unit and watching YouTube maintenance videos, the homeowner wrote: "I changed the air filter yesterday and got a look at everything. I can do this! I'll get oil and valve feeler gauges today."

Where can I learn more?

Other generator owners have also run into hurdles while handling maintenance or seeking service.

• A Generac owner avoiding service calls learned about maintenance beyond oil changes.

• In Michigan, a homeowner removed a flawed air filter during a generator outage.

• A generator failed on its second use, and support appeared to blame its owner.

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