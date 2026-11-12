Australia's EV share of new-car sales nearly triples — and cheaper gas hasn't stopped it

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After facing months of higher fuel prices due to the Iran war, Australian drivers have increasingly turned to electric cars, with EVs' share of new car sales having tripled in the past year.

Here's what to know

Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries figures reported by 7NEWS put battery EVs at 23.1% of new car purchases in October, compared with 7.3% a year earlier.

Over that span, every Australian state and territory recorded growth in EV sales. Tesla alone notched 4,050 sales, a 342% increase from the previous October, while sales of gas and diesel vehicles declined. Peter Khoury, the NRMA head of media, pointed to growing frustration with fluctuating fuel costs as the primary reason for the shift toward EVs.

"I think Australians largely just had enough with the volatility of oil prices," he told 7NEWS.

For households considering home charging, residential solar can help save even more money on household energy costs. Some $0-upfront solar leases can potentially deliver hundreds of dollars in monthly savings. EasyHome's free explorer tool helps estimate possible savings and find vetted local installers; the savings depend on the household and available offers.

More background

According to Khoury, after an initial surge following the start of the Iran war, pump prices fell below prewar levels in July as the government temporarily halved the fuel excise and a 60-day ceasefire helped bring down oil prices. Despite the lower fuel prices, EV sales remained strong.

"Throughout that whole period, we've consistently seen EV sales increasing," Khoury said. "So, is everyone going to rush out and buy a petrol car or diesel car if they declared the Iran war over tomorrow? It's unlikely."

With Australians generally keeping their vehicles for about 10 years, a car purchase tends to be a long-term decision that goes beyond day-to-day fluctuations in fuel prices.

Electric and hybrid vehicles together outsold petrol and diesel vehicles in the third quarter, according to light vehicle sales figures. Chinese EV maker BYD overtook Kia, Ford, and Mazda to become the second-most-popular brand, with Toyota still in first place.

For households exploring how an EV could fit into their home energy setup, EasyHome also offers options for exploring battery storage. Pairing solar with a battery can help households manage electricity costs by saving daytime generation for later use, including EV charging. The right solar-and-battery system can also provide backup power during outages.

Where can I learn more?

For Australians weighing an electric car purchase, affordable models and convenient charging matter. These stories cover other EV-related issues.

• In Australia, Ampol said it was acquiring 1,030 EV charging bays for $225 million as sales surged.

• BYD's $19,990 Atto 1 has been Australia's cheapest new car, though upgrading may not pay off.

• Australian power bills will rise by about $1 annually to help fund curbside EV chargers.

• Hyundai's Inster has stood out for its family-friendly interior space as cheaper EVs enter Australia.

• Australia's power poles could provide 50kW charging without driveways for EV drivers in 2027.

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