Sharing a vape at New Zealand festivals could mean inhaling an anaesthetic that can cause seizures

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Sharing a vape at a summer festival in Aotearoa New Zealand could expose someone to a powerful anesthetic without their knowledge, drug experts have warned. Etomidate, the substance frequently found in products known as "space vapes," can cause seizures and loss of consciousness, among other serious side effects.

Here's what to know

According to RNZ, etomidate is a dissociative anesthetic with effects similar to ketamine. While the drug does have legitimate medical uses, Dr. Robin van der Sanden of the NZ Drug Research Team cautioned that it is important to distinguish taking the drug under medical supervision from the risks of recreational use. In medicine, etomidate is often used for short procedures.

In addition to the potential for seizures and loss of consciousness, other known side effects include muscle spasms and tremors. Taking etomidate via an unregulated vape adds to the risk because there is no way to determine exactly how strong a vape pod will be and how large a dose it will deliver.

"It's a bit of a volatile compound to take outside of medical supervision," van der Sanden explained, per RNZ. "It does often need to be quite precisely dosed, and in a medical operating theatre there'll be someone to check your airways are open and you're breathing properly."

An influx of illicit vapes

When sharing vapes at large events such as music festivals, there is no way to be certain about what substances any given vape contains or in what concentrations. This can lead to people taking a substance unintentionally or in larger doses than intended.

With the southern hemisphere's summer festival season approaching, illegal vapes were likely to become even more prevalent, according to Fiona Hutton, an associate professor of criminology at Victoria University, per RNZ.

How to stay safe

According to Hutton, part of the responsibility falls on a person with a vape to clearly explain to others what they believe it contains prior to sharing it.

"If you are using an illicit vape at a festival and you're going to be sharing it with other people, you should be really upfront to other people about what you think it contains, and of course what you think it contains may be different to what it actually contains," Hutton advised, according to RNZ.

Of course, people consuming substances also have a responsibility to be aware of what they are taking and how much, at least to the extent possible. When offered an illicit vape, festivalgoers should ask what it is believed to contain, Hutton recommended.

For Van der Sanden, the most prudent choice would be to avoid unknown substances altogether.

"The best option would be not to vape an e-liquid that you don't 100% know what's in it, or that you haven't purchased yourself," van der Sanden said. "But it would also be good practice to take a small amount first, if you are going to take anything."

Where can I learn more?

The etomidate warning raised familiar questions about the safety of vape products and other drugs, both illicit and legal. These stories cover vaping policies and lobbying, brain activity under anesthesia and psychedelics, and deaths from secondhand smoke.

• In England, hiding vapes in shops could stop 38,000 children from trying them.

• Some U.K. vape users planned to stock up before prices rose under new duties.

• Facing New York lawsuits, a vape distributor paid Roger Stone $300,000 to lobby Trump.

• Michigan brain scans show psychedelics and anesthesia push consciousness signals in opposite directions.

• Worldwide, secondhand smoke killed 1.7 million people in 2023, highlighting tobacco's wider health toll.

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