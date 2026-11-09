Australian court backs $1 billion coal mine despite 'extraordinary' lifetime emissions

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The Land Court of Queensland in Australia has backed continued planning for Whitehaven Coal's Winchester South mine, despite describing its projected emissions as "an extraordinary amount."

Here's what to know

Winchester South is expected to produce 18.7 million tons (17 million tonnes) of coal annually, to primarily be used for steelmaking and thermal coal, according to ABC News.

Environmental impacts, planetary warming, and future coal demand drove the challenge that the Australian Conservation Foundation and Mackay Conservation Group brought before the Land Court of Queensland. Their application led to a seven-week hearing.

The court heard that the project's lifetime emissions would total 614.3 million tons (557,246,614 tonnes) of carbon dioxide equivalent. Burning the mine's coal was projected to increase global temperatures by 0.00054 degrees Fahrenheit (0.0003 degrees Celsius).

Judge Nicholas Loos acknowledged the climate consequences but rejected the groups' three primary grounds for refusing the project, which is expected to cost 1 billion Australian dollars ($690 million).

"The proposed mine is going to contribute to those frightening consequences," he said, ABC News reported.

"But those consequences are going to eventuate with or without this mine … [and] there may be hundred or even thousands of projects proposed, around the world, that will each have the consequence of a 0.0003 Celsius temperate increase."

More background

The proposed mine would have a 35-year lifespan, with extraction and export taking place over 28 years, according to ABC News.

Whitehaven said construction and operation would support 500 jobs. Loos identified employment and economic activity in the Isaac region as a key benefit.

Uncertainty over future demand did not change Whitehaven's position that it should be allowed to assume the financial risk of running the mine. Deloitte calculations put the mine's lifetime royalties at 696 million Australian dollars ($480.1 million), which Loos considered another economic upside.

Loos considered the effects on the local environment serious, though he accepted Whitehaven's management plan. He also acknowledged that the conservation groups had presented "an eloquent and powerful argument about the frightening consequences of the human driven warming of the planet," ABC News reported.

What's being done?

Queensland's government holds the next decision on the project, according to ABC News. The state's coordinator-general recommended approval in 2023, with conditions and recommendations attached after reviewing its Environmental Impact Statement.

In 2024, Queensland's Department of Environment, Science and Innovation approved the mine's Environmental Authority application. The state still needs to issue an Environmental Authority and mining lease before a final federal decision.

Mackay Conservation Group coordinator Imogen Lindenberg said the objecting groups were considering "their next move."

"It put the climate impacts of new coal mines under intense legal scrutiny, it forced Whitehaven to answer serious questions in court, and it strengthened the legal arguments around climate harm, community impacts and future risk," Lindenberg said, according to ABC News.

"And it showed, clearly and publicly, that communities in central Queensland are willing to stand up and challenge powerful fossil fuel companies."

Loos described the difficulty of addressing rising global temperatures through decisions about individual developments.

"This is the wicked problem of addressing climate change," he said. "It can only be meaningfully met by cumulative action."

Where can I learn more?

The fight over Winchester South is part of a global debate over coal's climate impacts and its role in meeting energy demand.

• In Australia, a community challenge helped sink a coal mine expansion over climate harms.

• St. Louis protesters marched on Ameren over coal plant shutdown delays, warning of soot and higher bills.

• India's coal power stalled for the first time in 50 years, but emissions rose 3.7%.

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