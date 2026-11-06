Amazon shopper says Alexa added film beside a camera in their cart, but they don't own an Alexa device

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After an email credited Alexa with putting camera film in an Amazon shopper's cart, they were left frustrated and confused. They don't own any Alexa devices, and said they hadn't even browsed the product beforehand.

Here's what to know

The cart already held a Fujifilm Instax Mini camera from a visit that ended without checkout, the shopper explained in their Reddit post.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The film wasn't something the shopper said they'd browsed for, but they told the r/MildlyInfuriating subreddit that it was alongside the camera when they returned to the cart.

"Update: Instax Mini rainbow film added," the screenshot of the email read. "Alexa added a Fujifilm Instax Mini rainbow film pack to your cart, a new color-shifting edition you haven't tried before."

Another commenter described a similar experience with unexpected products appearing during shopping sessions.

"Usually I'll just get on the app and randomly there's items in my cart like haircare products or lotion," they wrote, noting that they primarily use Amazon to purchase an occasional DVD.

More background

Other commenters connected this to other moves by Amazon, including getting rid of other artificial intelligence assistants.

"Lol they banned Meta AI from Amazon so it wouldn't do this, they wanted full responsibility for these violations of ToS," a user quipped.

Amazon wasn't the only culprit for this sort of behavior. A commenter said a "fake shop website" tried the same ploy on them, but they didn't proceed. The behavior is even more frustrating from Amazon, if the shoppers aren't using Alexa at all.

With the prevalence of AI assistants, it was only a matter of time before they took a step beyond serving ads and started more actively nudging purchases like in this example.

Beyond concerns about unintended actions and security, AI assistants also have an environmental footprint. The computing infrastructure behind these tools requires electricity, along with water for cooling.

While AI could help optimize clean energy systems, its resource demands present another complication alongside the convenience offered by tools such as Alexa.

What can be done?

Asking for a price notification is not the same as authorizing a cart addition or permitting a purchase. Checking both carts and related emails can help shoppers spot unexpected additions before completing an order.

The commenter who found haircare products and lotion said the recurring issue had already changed their shopping habits.

"I have this happen so often and I rarely use my Amazon anymore," they wrote.

Another commenter noted litigation as a step consumers can take if they feel the brand is crossing the line.

"I think Amazon just loves being a part of class action lawsuits," they joked. "It makes them feel special."

Where can I learn more?

Unexpected items in a shopping cart can leave shoppers questioning whether they can trust AI assistants.

• Amazon says Alexa can identify real messages and scams with a definitive answer.

• Memory loss turned one Amazon order into four clocks for a parent shopping independently.

• After Elon Musk used Grok to buy Lego, a YouTuber claimed AI enabled its cancellation.

• A man said Meta's Muse AI shared his address and accepted a lowball offer.

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