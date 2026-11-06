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A United Kingdom household's heat-pump switch required 13 larger radiators to warm its expanding home. A £7,500 grant left only a few hundred pounds between the cost of the heat pump and that of a new oil boiler to replace its aging one.

Here's what to know

Home renovators and content creators David Harrison-Colley and Andrew Harrison-Colley, known as The Home Boys, shared their experience with Ideal Home.

Their decision drew on installation prices their builder provided for both systems while extension work was underway.

A sunny garden patio became possible once they removed the oil tank. For a house about to double in size, the couple also wanted a more efficient, greener heating system amid rising oil prices.

For homeowners weighing similar upgrades, Palmetto helps compare efficient HVAC and heat-pump solutions and find vetted installers through its Comfort Plan network.

More background

The original cottage received seven replacement radiators, and six more were fitted in the new upstairs rooms. According to Ideal Home, those larger units were needed to heat the home with water cooler than the oil boiler had used.

During a Black Friday sale at Best Heating, the couple purchased Milano Windsor column radiators.

Wall space stays clear of radiators in the extension's downstairs kitchen, dining area, living space, and shower room, where an underfloor system provides warmth from beneath the terracotta.

The couple keeps the thermostat between 66.2 and 73.4 degrees Fahrenheit (19 and 23 degrees Celsius), allowing the slower-warming system to maintain a steady temperature. The outdoor unit is unobtrusive, though water moving through exposed pipes can be heard in the older cottage.

By their calculations, their electricity bill is lower than what they would have spent on oil and electricity combined. Their Cosy Octopus tariff also offers periods of cheaper electricity, and they reduce usage during its 4-7 p.m. peak.

What can be done?

The Harrison-Colleys recommend comparing the costs of both replacement options and setting aside money for radiator upgrades.

Until March 31, 2027, qualifying homes in England and Wales heated with oil or LPG can receive a £9,000 Boiler Upgrade Scheme grant, according to Ideal Home. The standard grant is £7,500.

For homeowners considering ongoing costs, Palmetto's Comfort Plan offers $0-down options and states potential heating and cooling savings of up to 50%. Palmetto Comfort Plans also include 12 years of free maintenance, making upkeep part of the cost-planning discussion.

The couple also emphasized the importance of planning pipe routes, particularly in older homes where floors and walls can limit what installers can conceal.

They are still considering solar while they assess its payback. Pairing solar with efficient electric HVAC can further manage utility spending and increase household self-reliance. EasyHome offers a solar comparison-shopping tool to help homeowners compare installation offers and find the best deal.

Where can I learn more?

Other UK homeowners have faced similar decisions about radiator upgrades, heat-pump grants, and replacing oil heating. Their experiences cover installation assessments, competing quotes, and keeping older homes warm.

• A U.K. homeowner's heat-pump survey recommended replacing existing radiators, despite their boiler's 55°C operation.

• In Scotland, a homeowner considered a £7,500 heat-pump grant, though low gas use could limit savings.

• A U.K. homeowner swapped oil for a heat pump in a 1760 home, logging 520% efficiency.

• Owners of 500-year-old U.K. homes said heat pumps kept rooms warm while undercutting oil costs.

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