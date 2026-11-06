Gulf Coast homeowner's 5 cracked solar panels still work, but others warn coating won't fix them

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After a fallen tree damaged a solar panel array during a Gulf Coast hurricane, one homeowner wondered whether a protective coating would keep the panels functional.

Here's what to know

Even with water seeping into five cracked panels, they reported that the technology was still working perfectly.

On Reddit, the original poster said, "The company that installed my system 4 years ago is out of business. A local company offers Ceramic Coating — Advanced nano-ceramic protection. Would this be useful?"

Commenters overwhelmingly warned that the coating was not a strong solution.

"Your homeowners insurance should cover replacement of those panels," the top response read. "Don't try to repair them — solar panels are not designed to be repaired. I've been in solar for 15 years and have never heard of ceramic coating as a repair method."

Another person wrote, "Ceramic coating won't help. You will need to replace the panels. … If it is [a] string inverter system, then you will need to find panels that match the other solar panels in the string."

A third added, "Don't waste your money on those after market coatings."

However, they wondered whether finding a direct replacement for the panels would be easy, adding, "The panels are wired in strings. I'm stumped on how to move forward."

Despite the OP's hurricane-damaged panels, going solar is still one of the best ways to save money on home energy, and solar leases in particular can deliver hundreds of dollars in monthly savings without any upfront costs. Homeowners can use EasyHome's free explorer tool to see their potential savings and find vetted installers in their area.

More background

Checking their policy coverage and deductible would give the OP a clearer picture of their potential costs. Voltage and current information on the original panels' specification sheets could also help with the replacement search, as one commenter advised. Another suggested hiring a different solar company to handle the work.

For those looking for home energy upgrades, EasyHome can also help homeowners explore their options for backup battery storage alongside solar. People often install both together, as pairing solar panels with a battery allows homeowners to maximize savings and power their home with solar energy when the grid goes down.

Where can I learn more?

Other homeowners have wrestled with what to do about damaged solar panels, too.

• Another homeowner's cracked 430W solar panel still worked, but DIYers warned failure could follow.

• A U.K. homeowner's three darkened cells prompted concerns about micro-cracks or faulty busbars.

• A California homeowner received warnings about invisible solar panel cracks while planning solar-panel storage.

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