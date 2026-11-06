Texas city will pay over $3.5 million for nearly 7 acres to protect habitat, reduce fire risk

Photo Credit: Image © 2017 by Mhvla is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Austin plans to spend $3.68 million to add nearly 7 acres to a protected area in Northwest Austin, aiming to reduce fire risk and preserve habitat near surrounding public lands.

Here's what to know

The Austin City Council authorized the 6.89-acre purchase off Oakwood Cove on Oct. 22, according to Community Impact.

Bright Leaf Preserve, off RR 2222, will be the property's link to the broader Balcones Canyonlands Preserve. Public lands surround the parcel, making it an "inholding."

The city's appraisal puts the purchase price at $3.66 million before closing costs, Austin city staff reported.

More background

More than 33,000 acres at Balcones Canyonlands Preserve protect habitat for endangered species, and the area features woods, shrublands, and cave systems.

The conservation area covers about 50 square miles in western Austin and Travis County and includes dozens of properties owned and managed by municipal agencies, nonprofit organizations, and private partners.

Only guided visits are permitted at Bright Leaf Preserve, which was given to the city in 2021 through the Austin Community Foundation with the requirement that it remain both a public park and a nature preserve.

Within the broader Balcones Canyonlands Preserve system, responsibility for managing Bright Leaf rests with Austin Water's Wildlands Conservation Division.

What's being done?

The purchase follows a council directive issued in 2024 to create a land acquisition fund focused on three community priorities: meeting parkland demand, reducing flood risk, and protecting water supplies.

The fund has also supported the addition of 49 acres of parkland beside Onion Creek and a 10-acre Bear Creek property, which are both in South Austin.

No voter approval is required for the debt that will finance the Balcones Canyonlands addition. The city will use certificates of obligation issued through the land acquisition fund to pay for the purchase.

"Acquisition of the properties will limit expansion of the wildland-urban interface, protect important floodplain and upland habitat, and simplify management of the city's conservation lands in the area," Austin city staff said, per Community Impact.

Where can I learn more?

Other Texas communities are also adding public land, managing wildlife, and responding to wildfire threats.

• In Texas, a $10 million Lake Palestine ranch is headed for a state park.

• Henderson County, Texas, has declared a disaster as drought and wildfire risk drive restrictions.

• Sugar Land, Texas, wants residents to help map feral hog traffic in local parks.

• Guadalupe County, Texas, received two donated fire stations to speed response in fast-growing areas.

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