Beach cleanup doubles as a side hustle thanks to homemade trash cage

Photo Credit: iStock

Cleaning the shore and earning a little money go together in a project from a group of friends: a cage they built to collect beach litter for sale.

Here's what to know

In a photo post shared on Reddit's r/ZeroWaste community, the original poster explained the project: "My friends and I built a cage for beach trash, and now we sell what ends up inside it."

The idea prompted a practical question from another Redditor: How much money could the materials bring in? "A bit of beer money and a more beautiful beach," one person replied.

Commenters pointed to beverage container deposits, with payouts that vary depending on where the containers are returned.

One commenter reported a 10-cent deposit in Michigan. Another recalled receiving a 5-cent refund on some containers for alcohol or carbonated drinks where they attended college, but said that the requirements varied by location.

More background

For one commenter, collecting recyclables had helped cover everyday expenses since childhood.

The commenter, their family, and their brothers searched trash bins for redeemable containers along Huntington Beach in Southern California when they were young to earn money for food. The proceeds could buy a hot dog at AMPM.

That commenter now uses the money on dog snacks or a credit card bill. The 42-year-old continues to collect recyclables at the fabrication shop where they work.

Cleanup efforts still represent progress even when they cannot solve the whole problem, one commenter argued in response to another's contention that stopping production was the only real solution.

Where can I learn more?

Collecting beach litter can turn up materials worth reusing or cashing in. These stories cover a surfboard made from cigarette butts, bottle returns, and valuable dumpster finds.

• A California surfer built a working surfboard from 10,000 cigarette butts for a documentary.

• In Singapore, a woman hauled five bulging bags to a bottle return machine, sparking debate.

• A dumpster diver says discarded wire can fetch $1 per pound, though some yards pay less.

• A dumpster diver recovered $600 and an iPhone 12 from a downsizing office before being ejected.

• In Germany, a traveler mistook bottle returns for free money before learning the 0.25-euro rule.

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