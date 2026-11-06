Woman seeks help after glue and stitching fail on sentimental jeans: 'I really want to fix them'

Photo Credit: Reddit

A stubborn tear left the latest owner of a favorite pair of jeans looking for a way to keep wearing them. The jeans had previously belonged to their mother and sister. The wearer turned to other clothing owners after a squat reopened a split their grandmother had tried to mend.

Here's what to know

In a post on Reddit's r/ZeroWaste community, the owner described two unsuccessful attempts to save the jeans. The denim surrounding their grandmother's stitching tore after her repair, which followed an unsuccessful attempt to glue a fabric patch inside the jeans.

"These are my all-time favorite jeans and I really want to fix them. All tips are welcome!" the original poster wrote.

Others suggested taking the jeans to an alterations shop. "If you're open to taking them somewhere, many places that do alterations also do patching. I've had that same spot patched in a few pairs!" one commenter shared.

More background

Another concern was weak fabric outside the repair. According to one commenter, soft, frayed areas could tear even when a glued-on patch stayed bonded.

Commenters also cautioned against using Krazy Glue on cotton, describing a heat-producing reaction that could scorch the material. That repair method had come up in the replies; the original poster had not specified which glue they used.

Other Redditors also suggested using the remaining denim to make something else if this pair could no longer be worn.

What can be done?

For those attempting a hand-sewn repair, commenters recommended combining a backing patch with sashiko-style stitching.

Stitching over the full patch — not simply closing the tear — was meant to join the backing and the jeans across the whole weakened area, one commenter explained. The backing also needed to reach past the tear into an area where the original denim remained strong.

Matching the thread to the jeans and using rows of small stitches would make the repair less noticeable and easier for a beginner, the commenter suggested. For their own repair, they had chosen a pattern of little crosses.

Another commenter suggested reweaving. That method centered on repeated stitching along the denim's diagonal twill lines, using fine thread chosen to closely match the fabric's color. Before sewing, the commenter suggested placing a denim patch behind the hole and tidying the opening.

The commenter reported saving multiple pairs this way.

One commenter acknowledged the disappointment of seeing a favorite pair fall apart. "Sorry, I don't have any tips but wanted to share in the heartbreak. This is so gutting when it happens, and it feels like it's always in that relative spot of the jeans. In the past, I've cut mine up to make a backpack, a trivet, and some other odds and ends crafts."

Where can I learn more?

Repairing favorite jeans is one way to keep clothes in use longer. These stories cover short-lived denim, damaged thrift finds, and a decades-old sweater.

• A shopper's $90 Levi's jeans lasted only a year, prompting complaints about the brand's quality.

• MUD Jeans filed for Chapter 11 and halted online orders after debt overwhelmed the circular fashion brand.

• Shoppers found Janie and Jack children's clothes with hidden holes at Salvation Army, sparking frustration.

• One wearer kept a 1990s secondhand sweater despite pressure to replace clothing that still worked.

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