Oregon homeowner quoted up to $3,000 for tub repairs that other plumbers put at $850–$1,200

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Portland, Ore., homeowner turned to Reddit after receiving a $2,500-$3,000 quote for bathtub plumbing repairs, prompting commenters who identified themselves as plumbers to question the price.

Here's what to know

The kitchen ceiling below the bathroom sustained damage from a leaking tub spout, according to the homeowner's account on Reddit's r/AskAPlumber community.

Between the plumber's initial visit and a return to the home, a restoration company the plumber had recommended completed demolition.

A misaligned coupling exposed through the kitchen ceiling was among the items the plumber recommended fixing. The proposed work also called for remounting the showerhead, changing its PEX supply connection to copper piping, and installing a new tub spout.

The homeowner requested and received a written quote after the plumber priced the couple's chosen basic repairs at $2,500-$3,000. They thought the initial verbal estimate had been about $700-$800, but acknowledged uncertainty about their recollection.

One commenter who identified themselves as an Oregon plumber disputed the price. "That's well under a grand in work and material. [He's] gouging you, get some other quotes," they wrote.

More background

Replacing the bathtub was already a future goal the couple had mentioned. According to the homeowner, the plumber suggested switching to a tankless water heater, redoing the tile, and potentially replacing the tub.

"After my wife and I had some time to think, we decided we're not in a place to be able to do a remodel now, so we were just going to go with the basic plumbing fixes, and let the restoration company do the rebuild (which insurance will cover)," the original poster wrote.

Water coming out of the showerhead while the bathtub fills was one possible consequence raised in the discussion of the proposed pipe replacement. A commenter explained that restricted flow toward the tub spout can cause that behavior.

Others discussed differences between PEX fittings and pipe diameter, as well as where the replacement would occur and what it would accomplish.

What can be done?

Several commenters encouraged the homeowner to seek competing quotes before moving forward. A large company with substantial advertising may price work differently from an independent plumber, one commenter noted; location can also affect the bill.

For the tub waste-and-overflow assembly and P-trap, another self-identified plumber estimated two hours plus parts. Their breakdown also allowed 90 minutes of labor plus parts to swap the shower arm and pipe to copper, and about $220-$300 for a tub spout. Their overall estimate came to roughly $850-$1,200.

An estimated $1,400 would cover a different scope of work, the same commenter said: replacing the waste-and-overflow assembly and P-trap together with the entire valve.

Where can I learn more?

Other homeowners have also questioned repair bills and sought advice about bathroom leaks. These stories cover disputed plumbing bills, escalating shower repairs, and uncertainty over tub leaks and bathroom damage.

• A homeowner paid for a wall cut over a leak before plumbers pointed to the shower.

• In New York, a $350 shower fix became a $1,500 tear-out involving a 30-year-old faucet.

• A Pennsylvania homeowner questioned a nearly $3,000 plumbing bill for a three-hour pipe repair.

• In Massachusetts, a leaking jacuzzi tub sparked a $30,000 dilemma the homeowner said insurance wouldn't cover.

• A homeowner feared a cracking bathroom floor meant collapse, but plumbers said to keep showering.

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