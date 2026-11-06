Solar owner doubles warranty to 10 years after installer says registration is the customer's job

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A solar-and-battery owner discovered that a simple warranty check could make a significant difference: Their coverage doubled from five years to 10 after they completed a registration their installer had left to them.

Here's what to know

The installer's response to a question about the system's warranty length became the subject of the owner's post on Reddit's r/SolarUK community.

"I had assumed the installer would do this. It turns out I needed to do it myself! I called them and they just said the customer does it," the original poster wrote.

Missing a registration deadline could mean a shorter warranty, the owner warned. Their advice was to confirm that both the battery and inverter have warranty certificates.

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More background

Among the replies was an account from an owner whose system had been installed in May. The warning led them to check their registration.

"You're right! I just did mine, and it shows as registered today! Installed this past May. THANK YOU!!!!" the commenter wrote.

A separate participant said Fox is the only company that isn't automatic, but it allows registration within 36 months of installation. That timeframe, however, came from a Reddit user's account, not a manufacturer policy document provided in the thread. Another participant said their installer had completed the registration, but they appreciated the reminder.

What can be done?

The original poster had secured the longer warranty by completing registration themselves. They described the online process as easy and directed other Fox owners to Fox's warranty portal.

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Where can I learn more?

Warranty registration is one detail to double-check after a solar installation. These stories cover disputed coverage, a replacement inverter, and homeowners dealing with installation and support problems.

• A homeowner secured a free replacement inverter after their solar company went bust.

• A prospective solar roof buyer was advised to check the warranty's backing.

• A U.K. homeowner reported scratches and crooked rows after a 13-panel solar installation.

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