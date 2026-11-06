HVAC installer puts a $429 heat pump in his cabin after getting a quote over $4,000

Photo Credit: Reddit

An HVAC installer reported heating and cooling his cabin loft with a $429 heat pump after a distributor quoted him more than $4,000 for another system.

Here's what to know

The $429 Temprium unit was the installer's final choice, according to his account in a Reddit discussion. Before that purchase, the self-described HVAC installer had considered an entry-level Daikin listed on Amazon for about $1,400 and a Daikin indoor-and-outdoor system quoted at more than $4,000.

The installer added upgraded refrigerant lines, wiring, and a drain line. The $429 price covered only the unit itself, not the total he would normally have charged for the installation. Afterward, he described working heating and cooling from the budget model despite finding it louder and flimsier.

For homeowners exploring upgrades, Palmetto can help explain HVAC options and reduce energy bills with newer, more efficient HVAC systems and heat pumps. Palmetto's Comfort Plan network helps homeowners find efficient heating and cooling solutions for their home and connect with vetted installers.

More background

The original poster opened the discussion with a claim about a task that can intimidate people considering a DIY installation: "Potentially hot take: pulling a vacuum is one of the easiest parts of installing a heat pump."

Commenters weighed in on installation costs and questioned whether the poster had adequately verified that step.

The discussion offered individual cost estimates rather than standardized quotes. One commenter put a broader collection of installation tools at $500 or less; another compared an approximately $1,100 alternative with a $1,649 quick-connect DIY kit.

Upgrading heating and cooling is one of the best ways to save on utility bills and protect against rising energy prices. Still, the cabin owner's account showed differences in equipment prices, not measured electricity savings.

The purchase price, additional materials, installation expertise, and ongoing operating costs are separate considerations.

What can be done?

For homeowners considering DIY work, commenters emphasized checking the installation rather than taking shortcuts.

The original poster's decision to skip a micron gauge drew challenges from other participants, several of whom recommended the instrument for measuring the vacuum. The installer, meanwhile, described using nitrogen purging and pressure testing.

Homeowners who aren't ready to spend up front can explore Palmetto's Comfort Plan, which includes $0-down options that can lower heating and cooling costs by up to 50%. Palmetto Comfort Plans also include 12 years of free maintenance.

Homeowners can pair solar panels with electric appliances, including efficient HVAC equipment, to drive utility costs even lower. EasyHome makes it easy to compare solar options and find the best solar system and installer for their home and budget.

Where can I learn more?

Other homeowners have also weighed DIY installations after comparing equipment prices with professional quotes.

• A cabin homeowner got EPA-certified, spent $1,000 on tools, and impressed HVAC professionals.

• After receiving high installation quotes, a DIYer learned leak prevention steps while tackling a mini-split.

• A homeowner questioned an $18,500 installation quote after finding a $6,000 heat pump online.

• A Connecticut homeowner received a $25,000 HVAC quote, then priced equipment for both systems at $15,000.

• A homeowner challenged heat pump promotion over $9,000 quotes and rewiring, plus insulation needs.

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