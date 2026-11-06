Maryland could cut an energy bill surcharge — and funding to help residents use less power

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Funding that helps Maryland households use less power could shrink, as could the energy surcharge residents pay on their utility bills.

Here's what to know

Two competing plans for cutting back EmPOWER Maryland under the Utility Relief Act are now sitting in front of Maryland's Public Service Commission, which will decide which one moves forward, according to WBAL-TV.

Customer collections and assistance spending are under review because the law reduced the program's energy-saving targets.

The options offer different trade-offs between program funding and bill relief. Keeping more money available for energy-saving programs would mean a smaller surcharge reduction, and a substantial cut to the charge would come with lower program spending.

A commission decision is expected by December, with hearings already underway.

The two remaining options differ in their goals for cutting air pollution. BGE spokesperson Nick Alexopoulos said the commission narrowed its consideration to the utilities' proposals after reviewing submissions from multiple parties.

"The Utility Relief Act is the reason we're here. The utilities are required by law to adhere to the Utility Relief Act and work with the Commission to achieve savings, both in greenhouse gas emissions and on your bill. That's what we're doing. We're committed to doing this for customers at a time when the rising cost of everything is really hurting people," Alexopoulos said, per WBAL-TV.

More background

The money customers pay through EmPOWER Maryland's energy bill surcharge goes toward programs that help households use less energy at home.

Justin Barry, the Green & Healthy Homes Initiative's energy initiatives director, told WBAL-TV, "People are struggling with high utility bills from high utility rates. The people facing the highest bills are those in inefficient buildings, inefficient appliances."

What's being done?

Opposition to the proposed cuts is bringing advocates to Center Plaza outside BGE, according to WBAL-TV.

Areas BGE considers less effective would face reductions under its proposals, while incentives such as weatherization would remain a priority, the utility said.

One recipient of EmPOWER assistance is Robert Brown, who lives in Baltimore. "When I got my bill in the mail, I wasn't cringing as I opened the envelope," Brown said, per WBAL-TV.

Where can I learn more?

Maryland's utility bill debate is larger than the proposed EmPOWER cuts.

• Maryland regulators expect more utility rate requests even as RELIEF Act savings begin.

• Maryland utilities are fighting $20 million in savings as rate hikes loom despite relief legislation.

• Potomac Edison seeks a $52.8 million increase, potentially raising western Maryland power bills 5.3%.

• Maryland utility customers could receive $160 million back on bills after a court tax ruling.

• BGE and Delmarva are disputing $32 million in refunds owed to Maryland utility customers.

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