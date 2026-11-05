Homeowner questions 60-pound tank requirement after smaller tanks powered an eight-day outage

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While shopping for a new generator, a homeowner was surprised by a product description that said a tank of at least 60 pounds was required for use.

Here's what to know

On Reddit, they said they had made it through an eight-day outage with no issues with a propane-powered unit that used 20- and 30-pound tanks. To clear up their confusion, they asked other generator users why a larger tank would be necessary when smaller tanks had worked for them previously.

Beyond holding enough fuel, a propane tank must supply vapor fast enough to keep the generator's engine running.

One person explained, "A larger engine requires a greater rate of fuel delivery, so larger generators require larger tanks."

More background

Commenters described frozen 20-pound "barbecue" tanks as one problem for generators rated at 12 to 15 kilowatts. They attributed that problem to a mismatch between fuel demand and vapor supply: those larger units can consume propane faster than a small tank can vaporize it.

A small cylinder's ability to deliver fuel can become the limiting factor, even when propane remains inside.

The post did not identify either the model used during the outage or the one carrying the 60-pound minimum. Without those details, it is unclear whether the two machines had comparable fuel demands.

A generator's product description can spell out its propane-tank requirements. While familiar 20-pound barbecue cylinders may seem like a convenient fuel supply, they may not be interchangeable with the larger tank a particular generator requires.

Where can I learn more?

Matching a generator to its fuel supply has tripped up other homeowners, too.

• A generator owner considering two 20-pound propane tanks for a 13kW unit received freezing warnings.

• At 14 degrees Fahrenheit, generator owners warned that 20-pound tanks can freeze before becoming half empty.

• A cabin's 22-kW backup plan was upended by a missing propane tank.

• A homeowner received a 9,600W generator recommendation, but commenters warned about high fuel consumption.

• A homeowner considering a 7,000-watt tri-fuel generator learned that natural gas reduces output to 5,500 watts.

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