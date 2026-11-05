Mount Everest may collect 56 tons of microplastics a year above 13,000 feet, study finds

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Researchers found that tiny plastic particles reach Mount Everest through the air year-round.

More than 56 tons of microplastics could accumulate annually on parts of the Tibetan Plateau above 13,123 feet.

Here's what to know

Published in Communications Earth & Environment, the study measured plastic deposits at two high-altitude locations on Everest's northern slope. Chinese researchers monitored airborne microplastics and nanoplastics there for months, according to The Independent.

Qomolangma Station, a research facility in Tibet, received about 5.9 microplastic particles per square foot (64 particles per square meter) each day. At Everest Base Camp, researchers recorded about 2.1 particles per square foot (23 particles per square meter) per day.

Polyethylene and polyethylene terephthalate were among the microplastics identified, along with polyamide.

Researchers also found greater amounts of smaller nanoplastics — Polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, and polyethylene — at Qomolangma Station than at Base Camp.

More background

Earlier research on snow and stream water collected around Mount Everest had already found small plastic fragments.

Microplastics are fragments less than 0.2 inches (5 millimeters) long.

In people and other animals, these particles are linked to disrupted hormones, DNA damage, and inflammation, as previous studies have shown, according to The Independent.

What's being done?

To better understand how plastic reaches the mountain, researchers examined the particles deposited over months of monitoring. They identified precipitation as an important delivery mechanism. Microplastic deposits increased during monsoon periods through a process called wet deposition, according to The Independent.

The process begins with particles suspended in the atmosphere. As clouds form, water droplets or ice crystals trap some of the particles. Rain, snow, or mist then carries them to the mountain's surface.

"These results identify the atmosphere as an efficient pathway for plastic delivery to the Third Pole, with potential ecological risks," the researchers concluded, per The Independent.

Where can I learn more?

Airborne plastic pollution reaches well beyond Everest, settling on soil and water elsewhere, too.

• In Switzerland, 219 tons of airborne microplastics fall onto soil and water each year.

• In China, microplastics in manure may help antibiotic resistance spread, raising concerns about agricultural contamination.

• Revere, Massachusetts, plans to monitor ultrafine airplane pollution near Logan Airport with a new air monitor.

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