Keeping a fridge running through a 3-day outage sparks debate over costly battery backups

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Keeping food cold during a multi-day power outage can come at a steep cost, especially for households shopping for backup power on a budget.

When one Redditor asked whether a battery power station was worth the investment, commenters suggested a far less expensive starting point.

Here's what to know

The original poster on Reddit explained that they could not afford a Generac-style system connected to their electrical panel.

"I'm wondering if anyone is using a battery generator and if they are with the cost vs value?" the poster asked. "I'm looking for something that will get me through two to three days without electricity (weather event, etc.). Mostly looking to keep the fridge going plus a few electronics."

One commenter immediately threw out a budget-minded option.

"Batteries are a very expensive way to go, with or without solar," they asserted. "A little $400 suitcase generator and some propane tankage would go a long way for not a lot of money."

They weren't the only one with that setup. Repeated windstorm outages in southcentral Alaska had prompted another commenter to assemble a propane supply in multiple 20- and 30-pound tanks. Their backup equipment included a 2,500-watt dual-fuel inverter generator.

"Since buying the generator, we have no outages anymore, lol," they wrote.

More background

A gas furnace may still need electricity to provide heat, which is a dependency that one commenter flagged as a potential concern during an outage.

Others described choosing equipment based on which appliances they needed to keep running in an outage. One participant had sold a 6,500-watt Predator generator while keeping a smaller, 3,500-watt inverter model, which was all they needed for their refrigerator, freezer, and sump pump.

Another suggested dual-fuel inverter generators in the 2,500- to 4,500-watt range from Wen, Champion, or Westinghouse.

Installation costs also figured into the discussion. One commenter described the electrician as "mildly expensive" for a setup that used a panel interlock and a tri-fuel generator connected to natural gas.

What can be done?

Commenters offered suggestions if the OP was willing to spend more than the suitcase generator setup.

An estimated budget of $1,000 to $2,000, varying by brand and capacity, would cover one commenter's suggested pairing of a 1- to 3-kilowatt-hour power station and a 2,200- to 4,000-watt propane inverter generator. That suggestion was among several comments describing a combination of battery storage and fuel-powered generation.

Recharging the battery and powering other appliances would be the generator's job. Overnight, the battery would supply the refrigerator, lights, and electronics. One poster listed a Pulsar 2,200-watt dual-fuel generator at $429 and a Pecron F1000 power station at $399 as examples.

"Portable generator with a whole home interlock," a user wrote simply. "Big savings."

The original poster expressed interest in that idea. Before making a purchase, though, they planned to learn more.

They wrote, "I'll read about this. I'm very new to the topic. Thanks so much!!"

Where can I learn more?

Other households are also trying to balance the cost of backup power with the demands of a long outage.

• Two seniors weighed whole-home batteries against generators as owners questioned battery capacity during outages.

• A homesteader considered battery backup for outages, while a four-day blackout highlighted generators' value.

• After burst pool pipes, a homeowner weighed portable and whole-home generators priced thousands apart.

• In Massachusetts, a propane generator extended backup after 80 hours of blizzard operation.

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