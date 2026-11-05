Seniors in Pennsylvania county could get $780 for home heating costs starting this month

Photo Credit: iStock

Older adults in Northampton County, Pa., could receive $780 toward home heating costs through an emergency assistance program that opened for referrals on Nov. 2, 2026.

The program aims to help eligible residents age 60 and older who live outside the City of Bethlehem cover heating expenses during the colder months.

Here's what to know

Northampton County's Area Agency on Aging will accept referrals for the Emergency Fuel Assistance Program, according to The Valley Ledger.

The county's community and economic development department administers the federal HUD grant that funds the assistance.

The seasonal household limit is $800, available as a one-time payment. Of that amount, $780 goes toward fuel costs, while Project of Easton receives $20 to cover administration.

"Programs like this provide critical assistance to seniors living on fixed incomes who are already facing rising costs for everyday necessities," Northampton County Executive Tara Zrinski said, according to the Ledger. "We are proud to support this initiative and help ensure our older residents can remain safe, warm, and secure in their homes."

More background

Proof of household earnings is required to establish that applicants meet HUD's income limits, according to the Ledger.

Another condition concerns the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) — applicants must either have been denied assistance or already used all their benefits.

A shutoff notice serves as evidence of an immediate heating need for residents using non-oil heating. For fuel assistance, the required evidence is a tank that is no more than 25% full.

What can be done?

Applicants must submit two pieces of mail, including at least one bill, as proof of where they live. Applicants must also provide a current lease or a letter from their landlord.

Eligibility will be determined through a home visit, which an aging agency staff member will arrange after receiving a referral. During the visit, the staff member will assess the applicant's situation.

"No older adult in Northampton County should have to worry about whether they can afford to heat their home during the winter months," Zrinski added, according to the Ledger.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.