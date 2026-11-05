'A spiteful move': Google to end search engine access for schools that ban AI use

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Google has warned teachers who believe artificial intelligence should be restricted in the classroom that banning AI will block its search engine altogether.

Here's what to know

The New York Times detailed the tension between educators worried about AI's effects on young minds and Google.

Despite the criticism, the tech giant has stood behind its AI chatbot, Gemini, as a tool to support teachers and offer specialized instruction to students.

"Search and AI are deeply integrated," Google VP of education Chris Phillips told the NYT. He noted that schools prohibiting AI "will not have access to search, and they'll see a message from their school that indicates it's not available."

However, educators have raised concerns about introducing AI into the classroom. As Futurism noted, AI usage has been linked to degraded critical thinking skills, poorer testing outcomes, and, in drastic cases, isolation and psychosis.

More background

Gmail and inexpensive Chromebook laptops are already established classroom tools, so dependence on the tech giant reaches beyond its search features.

AI could help optimize clean energy systems, support medical research, and provide meaningful gains across a range of industries. But the technology is a point of contention beyond the classrooms, in part because of its resource demands. It relies on computing infrastructure that consumes massive amounts of electricity and often vast quantities water for cooling.

What's being done?

Across the United States, state regulators are considering rules for the technology in public education and for its use by minors. According to Futurism, several California and New York districts have already restricted certain AI functions, including AI Overviews, which the publication called a "massive minefield of misinformation." They've also banned the student-oriented chatbot, Guided Learning.

While Google has doubled down on integrating AI into schools, Futurism argued that it's "a spiteful move that could greatly deteriorate the company's already tenuous relationship with educators."

Where can I learn more?

Questions about classroom AI go beyond Google Search to how students learn and what rules schools should set.

• New York and Los Angeles ban most student AI use as concerns intensify.

• Half of Chicago school board candidates support an AI pause as students experiment with the technology.

• A Wisconsin professor is dropping writing assignments after catching 60 AI essays with hidden prompts.

• Columbia University bans devices in core classes as educators move to curb classroom AI.

• Across 91 countries, the OECD warns AI may leave teenagers less capable.

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