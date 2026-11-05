Prada hires veteran animator for hand-drawn Christmas ads as Coca-Cola faces AI backlash

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A veteran animator has a central role in Prada's Christmas advertising for a campaign that puts hand-drawn artistry ahead of generative artificial intelligence, Euronews reported.

Coca-Cola faced criticism for its AI-generated holiday advertisements in 2024 and 2025, and Prada is taking a different approach this holiday season.

Here's what to know

Live-action footage appears alongside illustrated characters and environments in the Italian luxury brand's campaign: "Drawing Prada: Animated By Hand."

The team uses traditional illustration for the holiday campaign, and animator John Pomeroy — who has been in the industry since the 1970s — leads the artists.

Photographer Glen Luchford shot the live-action scenes, while campaign creative director Ferdinando Verderi directed the creative work.

Designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons led the project's creative direction.

Beyond the finished advertisement, Prada is highlighting the people who created it.

More background

Prada is among the luxury houses choosing human craft for their Christmas campaigns.

Negative reactions and wider frustration with generative AI in advertising and online imagery, including concerns about human creativity and livelihoods, likely inspired this effort, Euronews noted.

Older viewers are turning to established craft traditions, but the artists' work also appeals to younger, digitally savvy audiences.

What's being done?

Creating the campaign's characters and surroundings is hands-on work for the artists: The team Prada commissioned, led by Pomeroy, draws every animation frame by hand.

Prada's press release emphasized the connection between that decision and the fashion house's approach to craftsmanship.

"That sense of touch expresses a fundamental notion of humanity, and a connection with craft that always lies at the very heart of Prada's approach to creation," it read in part.

Where can I learn more?

Prada's focus on human artistry comes amid controversy over AI-generated advertising and fashion imagery.

• Celebrity Cruises faced backlash after AI-generated brochure images sparked a false advertising debate.

• A New Jersey brewery doubled down on Sarah, its AI persona, despite criticism.

• Walmart rejected AI-made store posters, telling stores to order signs through its official catalog.

• Fashion fans discovered that viral outfit videos featured AI-generated looks rather than real clothing.

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