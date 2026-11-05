Iran war energy crisis fuels 61% jump in China's electric vehicle exports

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China's electric vehicle exports jumped 61% from January through September as the Iran war's energy crisis spurred demand for clean energy technology, Euronews reported.

Here's what to know

An analysis released Oct. 29 by the Finland-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air estimates that China's 2026 clean tech exports could prevent about 450 million metric tons (496 million tons) of carbon dioxide annually once deployed.

That reduction would roughly equal Brazil's yearly pollution.

From January through September 2026, CREA tracked a 45% increase in wind turbine shipments, a 39% rise in battery exports, and 22% growth in overseas solar equipment sales compared with the same period in 2025.

Domestic buyers take most of the renewable energy equipment China produces, while overseas markets receive a sizable share. China ranks first globally in supplying batteries, electric vehicles, wind turbines, and solar panels.

Southeast Asia stands out among the overseas markets buying that equipment.

According to independent global energy think tank Ember, shipments of Chinese clean energy equipment to the region increased nearly 160% through September compared with the same period in 2025.

Research firm Atlas Public Policy valued China's EV exports at $72.8 billion from January through September, up from $39.7 billion during the corresponding period in 2025.

What's being done?

CREA estimates that if export trends continue through the rest of 2026, the equipment exported that year could prevent approximately 8.4 billion metric tons (9.26 billion tons) of carbon dioxide over its operating lifetime.

That projected reduction equals about 24% of one year's global pollution — more than the annual pollution of the United States and India combined.

Annual United Nations climate talks will take place in Türkiye in November against a backdrop of inadequate global efforts to curb rising temperatures. Euronews noted that electrification is likely to be a key feature of those discussions.

"This is a pivot point for the outlook of global energy and global emissions," CREA's Lauri Myllyvirta observed.

"We're seeing growth in clean energy that is much, much faster than anyone predicted just a few years ago," he added.

Where can I learn more?

China's EV export boom comes as higher fuel costs and its automakers' overseas expansion reshape the global car market.

• Americans paid $100 billion extra at the pump due to the Iran conflict.

• China's BYD hit a 2026 sales high in September as overseas demand boomed.

• Chinese automakers could dominate the affordable EV race as rivals focus on premium models.

• Gas cars lost their new sales majority worldwide as high gas prices boosted EVs and hybrids.

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