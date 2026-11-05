AutoNation refused to drop add-ons from $43,330 quote for a $34,659 truck, CarEdge says

Photo Credit: TikTok

A truck advertised for $34,659 came with an out-the-door quote exceeding $43,330, according to Motor1, with the dealership allegedly refusing to remove unwanted accessories.

Here's what to know

CarEdge CEO Zach Shefska described an exchange with AutoNation Chevrolet Coral Gables in Florida in a TikTok video that received tens of thousands of views.

The truck he asked the dealership to price was a 2026 Chevrolet Colorado LT.

Shefska said the quote included charges for running boards, a bedliner, tinted windows, wheel locks, and a spare tire protection kit. Before those additions, the listed AutoNation price was $34,999 — higher than the price advertised online.

A customer service associate reportedly claimed he couldn't "take accessories off the selling price," describing the items as "dealer-installed accessories."

That was the response to Shefska's request to remove the accessories and his offer to pay $39,500 out the door.

"So I went back to the dealer website and I searched the entire page — and nowhere on here does it say that," Shefska said in the video.

More background

Federal Trade Commission guidance issued in September holds that mandatory dealer charges must be reflected in advertised vehicle prices, according to Motor1.

Taxes and registration fees are excluded from that requirement and can be added to the advertised amount.

The guidance allows dealerships to sell vehicles with accessories, but required accessories must be factored into the selling price.

Florida law similarly requires dealerships to reflect mandatory fees and charges in vehicle advertisements.

Advertising one price and then forcing shoppers to buy extras can violate that requirement.

What's being done?

In March, the FTC sent warning letters to 97 automotive dealership groups, including AutoNation, about potentially illegal pricing practices.

Those practices included requiring buyers to purchase extras that were not included in advertised prices. Other AutoNation dealerships were among the recipients.

An AutoNation spokesperson outlined the company's pricing policy in a response to Motor1.

"We believe transparency is essential to building trust with our customers, and our policy is to clearly present pricing in a way that meets both customer expectations and full compliance with consumer protection laws, including the expectations outlined by the FTC," they said.

"Customers can expect AutoNation to continue focusing on transparency and clarity throughout the buying experience, both in-store and across digital platforms," the spokesperson added.

One commenter on CarEdge's video called for a different approach to purchasing vehicles altogether.

"We need to be able to buy direct from the manufacturer," they wrote.

Where can I learn more?

Add-ons and unexpected charges are at the heart of this truck-pricing dispute. These stories look at dealership fees, Toyota's upgrade plans, and auto market affordability.

• A Connecticut Nissan dealer will pay $4 million after FTC allegations of unauthorized loan fees.

• Toyota aims to generate $19 billion beyond new car sales by charging for vehicle upgrades.

• Americans seeing $80,000 cars everywhere questioned their affordability, with commenters suggesting that many buyers are "pretending."

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