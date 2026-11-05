Florida DIYer says $15,115 solar setup sourced from China powers a home and EV off grid

Photo Credit: iStock

A Florida homeowner says a do-it-yourself solar-and-battery system now powers their home and electric vehicle entirely off-grid, with equipment and supplies totaling $15,115.

Here's what to know

By doing all the installation work themselves, the homeowner reduced costs. They also spent extensive time researching the setup and bypassed local sellers by purchasing directly from Chinese suppliers, though it's worth noting that buying from overseas suppliers can often create problems with warranties or receiving refunds when and if needed, and the products may not be licensed for connecting to the grid or approved for use in the U.S.

Four Sundta batteries provide a reported 64 kilowatt-hours of storage for the setup detailed in a post on Reddit's r/solar community. The homeowner paired them with a Megarevo hybrid inverter and an 11.7-kilowatt ground-mounted array of 18 Longi panels.

Photo Credit: Reddit





Photo Credit: Reddit



Beyond the panels, inverter, and batteries, the budget covered mounts, wiring, miscellaneous equipment, and monitoring hardware. Battery spending came to $5,500, compared with $2,300 for the inverter. A delivered pallet of panels cost $5,040 and contained more panels than the homeowner used.

The homeowner reported a seven-week wait for the panels and warned that buyers could not simply revise an order after agreeing to it. Suppliers also sent videos of equipment testing before shipment and continued providing support after the sale.

For homeowners comparing alternatives, going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy, and solar leases in particular can deliver hundreds of dollars in monthly savings without upfront costs. EasyHome's free explorer tool lets homeowners see potential savings from vetted installers in their area.

More background

The OP projected a 40-month payback period, potentially shorter if they sold the leftover panels. Along with household electricity, the system reportedly supplies the charging needed for an average of 65 miles of EV driving each day.

Commenters questioned whether the equipment's certifications would meet inspection and insurance requirements.

"Have a UL certificate number or UL Product IQ link?" one asked. "Where I am at, the AHJ is very picky about listing and will actually look it up."

The homeowner maintained that all products had UL listings but responded by pointing to their general explanation of certification requirements.

Another commenter warned about seasonal changes in solar production.

"But one huge caution, if you have not yet been through winter, maybe be prepared just in case winter production is not quite enough," they said. "You may need another string of panels connected to another MPPT. This would be particularly useful for EV charging in winter."

What can be done?

On the OP's property, the batteries and inverter are housed in a separate shipping container, and the land is agricultural, according to the homeowner. A comment about inspection and insurance requirements prompted them to say they would look into it. They advised others to follow local codes and consult a licensed electrician.

For homeowners who prefer professional installation, EasyHome can help curate competitive bids from local installers — an alternative to handling equipment sourcing and installation themselves.

EasyHome can also help homeowners explore backup battery storage options. Pairing solar with a battery allows homeowners to maximize savings and power their home with solar when the grid goes down.

The homeowner suggested starting with batteries and an inverter, then adding panels later. For buyers hoping to avoid borrowing, they recommended spreading equipment purchases over time as funds become available instead of financing the entire system at once.

Although the homeowner took the DIY route to cut out middlemen, they acknowledged that professional installation can still offer value.

"In the end all options are like cards in your hand," they said. "Eventually you, and only you, have to determine which is the best option for your particular situation."

Where can I learn more?

Other DIY solar owners have weighed similar questions about cost, battery storage, and off-grid power.

• A California homeowner's 52-panel off-grid solar system powers two EVs, air conditioning, and a well.

• A Texas homeowner's $35,000 DIY solar setup keeps their home off-grid 90% of the time.

• An off-grid homeowner's 2.8-kilowatt solar array drew warnings despite 30 kilowatt-hours of AGM batteries.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.