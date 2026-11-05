Kentucky's medical debt program turns $1 into about $100 in relief — no application needed

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Kentucky is helping thousands of residents with the burden of unpaid medical bills through a program that has already erased $153 million in debt, Medical Daily reported.

According to Gov. Andy Beshear's office, every $1 spent cancels about $100 in medical bills.

Here's what to know

Qualifying residents don't need to apply — debt relief is automatic.

About 67,000 Kentuckians have had their medical debt canceled through the Team Kentucky Medical Debt Relief Program, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced on Oct. 29.

According to the governor's release, recipients should expect a notice in the mail during the week beginning Nov. 9.

The latest round canceled roughly $50 million in bills for about 22,000 people.

Becker's Hospital Review reported the second round's additional relief on Oct. 30. The first round in September canceled over $100 million in bills for approximately 46,000 residents.

Beshear's office added that residents cannot request that their debts be canceled.

More background

The program focuses on residents whose medical bills pose a substantial financial burden.

To qualify, a person must either have medical bills totaling at least 5% of their yearly income or earn no more than four times the federal poverty level, according to Beshear's office.

That income threshold is roughly $100,000 for a three-person household.

Getting further care can become harder when hospital or emergency room bills remain unpaid, adding a health consequence to the immediate financial strain.

"Medical debt is not a choice, yet it can burden a family for years and keep them from milestones such as homeownership," Beshear acknowledged in the press release.

What's being done?

Beshear established the Team Kentucky Medical Debt Relief Program through a Sept. 15 executive order, intending to cancel $250 million owed by roughly 130,000 residents.

To support that goal, the state directed $2.5 million to Undue Medical Debt, a nationwide nonprofit that acquires unpaid medical accounts from willing hospitals and debt collectors and forgives the balances, Medical Daily reported.

The funding can eliminate unpaid balances worth far more than the money spent acquiring them: Older accounts are available at steep discounts compared to the amounts owed.

According to Beshear's office, Undue Medical Debt can forgive balances only when hospitals or debt collectors agree to sell the accounts, meaning that meeting the income or debt threshold does not guarantee cancellation.

The availability of accounts for purchase therefore helps determine who receives relief.

"I am proud of the progress we're making to provide relief to 130,000 of our people," Beshear said.

Where can I learn more?

Kentucky's program was created to ease the financial strain of unpaid medical bills. These stories cover consumer debt cancellation in Massachusetts, hospital billing disputes, and unexpected dental expenses.

• Massachusetts wiped out $52 million in debt for 6,000 consumers and banned a collector.

• A patient disputed an $85,000 hospital bill, then an AI sweep found $20,000 more.

• A Medicaid patient expecting fillings faced a $12,000 treatment plan at a dental office instead.

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