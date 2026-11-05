The AI boom's warning sign may already be flashing in China

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China's AI stock slump is raising concerns about whether enthusiasm for the technology can translate into profits, with an index tracking semiconductor and AI businesses shedding 40% of its value in just four months.

The decline erased $480 billion in market value, warning investors betting heavily on the industry's future.

Here's what to know

The losses hit China's STAR50 index, according to Reuters reporting cited by Futurism. Chipmaker CXMT's value fell by over 25% in a single month. Shares of robotics company Unitree fell by half following its much-hyped August initial public offering.

According to Goldman Sachs, roughly 42% of China's total stock-market value comes from AI stocks, making the sector's performance particularly consequential for the broader market.

Investors in other economies have also poured money into AI.

More background

Lower valuations could reflect excessive investor enthusiasm, but they could also reflect business opportunities limited by barriers to overseas sales.

U.S. tariffs and potential restrictions on Chinese equipment suppliers put China's AI businesses under different pressures from their Western counterparts. Those differences mean the country's downturn may not clearly forecast outlooks elsewhere.

Optical transceivers made by Zhongji Innolight help move the enormous quantities of data AI systems require. The company is among the Chinese suppliers that could be affected by a proposed U.S. restriction on providing equipment to data centers.

AI relies on grid electricity and water-consuming cooling systems, raising concerns about the resources needed to sustain that growth. While the technology can help optimize clean-energy systems, its resource demands can also strain supplies and potentially drive up electricity bills.

What's being done?

State-backed investors who sold shares during rallies aimed to limit market volatility, Reuters reported.

Bloomberg reported that DeepSeek secured $15 billion through a funding round ranking among China's largest, demonstrating that some investors remain willing to make enormous commitments to AI development. Huawei also secured $2.3 billion in bank lending in China to buy more AI chips.

Anthropic disclosed an $80 billion loss in its IPO filing and intends to allocate another $1 trillion to data centers over a decade.

Beijing-based fund manager Dong Baozhen pointed to investor excitement as a driving force behind the reversal. "The stock market later evolved into a speculative crazy bull," he told Reuters. "And now we see the bubble bursting."

Where can I learn more?

China's AI stock slump comes amid wider concerns about AI spending, regulation, and safety.

• The U.S. Federal Register used Alibaba's Qwen AI model for its document search.

• China has drawn new AI red lines on deepfakes, voice cloning, and digital resurrection.

• Meta's push into AI spending prompted investor backlash, erasing billions from Zuckerberg's paper fortune.

• Leading AI researchers warned governments that an intelligence explosion could outpace human control.

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