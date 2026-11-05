Electrician hauls heat pumps and ladders in a Tesla he says cost just $3 a week to run

Photo Credit: YouTube

An electrician in Melbourne is using his Tesla Model Y to haul heat pumps, carry ladders, and collect old appliances. At one point, his running costs were reportedly as low as $3 a week.

Brendan Lang founded Get Off Gas, a home electrification company.

Here's what to know

In a video from content creator Electrify This, Lang explained that he chose the Model Y because available electric vans lacked the combination of space, range, and family practicality he needed.

Lang initially drew criticism from other tradespeople because of the supposed high cost of his car. But Lang said some pickups cost $10,000 to $20,000 more, even before accounting for the difference in running costs.

Outside work, it serves as his family's only car and can carry four mountain bikes for trips. On the job, it carries rooftop ladders, induction cooktops, and old hot-water systems inside.

"Passed you in traffic the other day - impressed to see one out and about as a work truck," one commenter wrote.

More background

Lang's business helps Melbourne households replace gas appliances through coordinated upgrades. He estimated that 80% of inquiries come from people planning a transition because gas is becoming too expensive.

An unexpected hot-water failure can make that transition more valuable.

Lang described one household facing roughly $4,000 to repair a corroded gas line, plus another $4,000 for a replacement gas water heater. That combined expense, he said, could instead cover a high-end heat-pump water heater.

Lang recommends split systems as an alternative when inaccessible or deteriorated ducts make replacing a home's ducted gas heating difficult.

Split systems can warm selected rooms without heating spaces such as hallways. Their indoor units connect to an outdoor heat pump.

Commenters praised Lang's forward thinking; one said, "Fantastic episode which hopefully more tradies can see how they can make the switch."

Another commenter pointed out, "I mean seriously, every electrician should drive an EV. Kinda nuts they don't."

What's being done?

To help households avoid rushed gas replacements, Get Off Gas installs temporary 13.2-gallon (50-liter) electric water heaters. Equipment, rebates, and trades can be coordinated while the temporary heaters keep hot water available.

Lang's business also limits its transport needs. Solar panels go directly to job sites, while Lang uses a Tern GSD cargo e-bike for some quotes, inspections, and callouts around inner Melbourne.

Lang said the company was preparing to order Kia PV5 electric vans. Replacing its remaining combustion-powered vehicle would address a fuel bill he put at about $350 a month.

Those figures reflect his personal experience, not guaranteed savings. His reported electricity bill of about $14 a month across his home and office also reflects having solar panels, battery storage, and all-electric equipment.

Lang said his focus on electrification does not mean he can replace everything at once. "Um yeah, it's just a process. Every decision when you're changing from your appliance or your vehicle, if you make it electric, it's going to be so much cheaper. So much cheaper."

Where can I learn more?

Other homeowners and drivers are also tracking what they spend after switching to EVs and heat pumps. Their stories cover EV charging bills, home charging installation questions, and heat-pump savings.

• A Tesla owner drove 1,857 miles in a month, reporting charging costs of $136.

• In Toronto, a Model Y owner reports home charging costs $351 annually, versus $3,274 for gas.

• A Ford F-150 Lightning owner says 9,000 miles of charging cost one former monthly gas bill.

• An EV driver received a $10,000 home charging quote, then learned a 100-amp panel might suffice.

• In Massachusetts, a heat pump lowered bills to $250 monthly for one home, including EV charging.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.