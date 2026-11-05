Texas retires 30% of commercial oyster licenses in 2 years with $30,000 buybacks

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Texas has retired roughly 30% of its commercial oyster licenses over two years through a buyback program, offering harvesters $30,000 per license to reduce pressure on the state's wild oyster population.

Here's what to know

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department purchased and retired another 46 commercial oyster licenses in its latest round of buybacks, according to SeafoodSource.

Commercial harvesters are the intended sellers under the state's Commercial Oyster Boat License Buyback Program. Texas has sought to purchase their licenses through the program since 2018.

Participation picked up with help from a public-private collaboration between the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, after a slow start.

The partnership secured substantial private backing for the initiative, allowing the state to offer $30,000 for each license purchased.

What's being done?

Financial backing for the license purchases came in part from the Coastal Conservation Association and Laurie Morian, whose career included work as a private wealth advisor.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation also credited additional donors whose contributions helped fund the program after its slow start.

In a release, Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation Executive Director Anne Brown said, "The progress we've made in just two years is remarkable, and it shows what we can accomplish when we work together. We are deeply grateful to Laurie Morian, CCA Texas and the many generous donors who have stepped up to support this effort."

Where can I learn more?

Texas is buying back licenses to ease pressure on wild oysters, but harvesting isn't the only challenge they face.

• Massachusetts oyster farmers say sewage-linked closures are pushing South Coast farms to the brink.

• Louisiana fishers are suing Venture Global, saying LNG dredging buried traps and muddied oysters.

• New York has returned 180 million oyster shells to its harbor through reef restoration.

• A New York nonprofit turns discarded restaurant oyster shells into reefs, recycling 3.2 million pounds.

• In Texas, Harbor Island's desalination plant won its final permit for 50 million gallons daily.

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