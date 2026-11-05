Man built a hut without permission in Wales, but 4 years of living there shield him from eviction

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Years of residence have protected a man's home in the Welsh countryside from enforcement action, council officers determined. That allows him to remain in the off-grid hut he built without permission.

Here's what to know

In November 2020, self-employed architectural designer Geoffrey Finnimore began using the dwelling as his principal home. He built it by hand at Coed Troednoeth in Tir Y Gafel, near Glandwr, Pembrokeshire, according to WalesOnline.

Finnimore had neither notified authorities nor sought permission to live in the hut. When Pembrokeshire County Council discovered he was living there, it asked him to apply for a certificate of lawful development.

The evidence with his application documented more than four years of residential use at the home on his 4.5 acres of land, with no concerns raised.

More background

Before the dwelling became his home, Finnimore lived in a campervan beside a lean-to; he had been at the site since 2014. He became primarily responsible for the property in 2018, when its former owner left.

"This accommodation proved less than adequate for Mr Finnimore's health and wellbeing and the requirement for improved accommodation became obvious. In 2019 he began to develop the lean-to structure into an independent dwelling," a supporting statement submitted on his behalf explained, according to WalesOnline.

"In June 2020 the land was purchased by Mr Finnimore and in November 2020 he began using the building as his principal dwelling, hence the justification to apply for a certificate of lawful use."

Finnimore said his annual self-employment income is below £10,000 (about $13,000). His work has included helping build roofs for outdoor learning spaces at three primary schools around Haverfordwest.

What's being done?

The home was used as a residence for more than four years before the application made it immune from enforcement action. According to WalesOnline, council officers accepted that duration of use on the balance of probabilities and granted Finnimore the certificate.

Finnimore said the site supplies its own heat, power, and water.

"In the context of a housing and a cost-of-living crisis I have taken care of my own needs. So far as the council's responsibilities in that context goes, I see that as one less problem to solve. Conversely, I would consider a rejection of a well justified application like this as a contribution that exacerbates these deep and present social concerns," he said.

"Without my home - which I created to solve my own problems without state assistance - having to pay for other accommodation would be catastrophic for my finances and wellbeing," Finnimore said.

Where can I learn more?

Building an off-grid home can also mean navigating local planning rules, as Finnimore found.

• A California tea importer was evicted from his compound after 53 years of permit fights.

• In Maine, an off-grid RV owner said a neighbor's complaint prompted gray-water planning demands.

• U.S. buyers seeking unrestricted off-grid land have encountered county restrictions on their living arrangements.

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