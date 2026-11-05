Ohio HOA won't cover $6,000-plus flood bill tied to a downspout it was responsible for maintaining

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An Ohio HOA declined to help pay for damage inside a Columbus homeowner's basement, despite its responsibility for the disconnected downspout that contributed to the flooding.

The homeowner faces a repair bill of more than $6,000, WCMH reported.

Here's what to know

A loose downspout prompted Ebone Ford to contact her homeowners association.

August storms had left her with a flooded basement for the first time in her 18 years in the home.

Under the association's maintenance chart, homeowners look after their interiors, but gutters and downspouts fall to the HOA. Documents reviewed by the station identified the downspout as a contributor to the flooding.

Ford challenged the idea that she should pay for interior damage linked to an exterior component the HOA was supposed to maintain.

According to her, the association repeatedly focused on the fact that the damage was inside her home.

More background

When Ford discovered the downspout issue, she raised it with her HOA.

"We need to start doing something so that it wouldn't mildew and mold. That was my biggest concern at that point," Ford told WCMH.

The HOA declined to discuss Ford's specific situation with the station.

In a statement, it said the association's governing documents determine maintenance duties, not choices made by management or board members.

The association added that its documents are available to the public and can be examined by an independent attorney.

What can be done?

For homeowners in a dispute with their HOA, determining which party is responsible for specific repairs and maintenance is critical.

The first question to settle is what the governing documents stipulate, Carlile Patchen & Murphy attorney Oney Snyder told WCMH.

Across the country, associations have blocked money-saving home updates, including rooftop solar panels and native plant lawns, but homeowners and tenants can also bring their concerns directly to decision-makers by requesting special meetings or board hearings.

Snyder suggested asking neighbors to attend in support, particularly if they have experienced similar problems. For help navigating association rules, this resource on working with HOAs offers a starting point and tips.

Snyder admitted that putting money toward repairs rather than attorney fees might be more practical, although homeowners can pursue legal action.

Ford is seeking a meeting with her association and has not received a direct answer to her repeated questions about whether the downspout has been fixed.

"I would like to see them to consider the reimbursement. I feel like they have not even given a reasonable consideration beyond just saying that happened inside your home. It's your responsibility," she told the station.

Where can I learn more?

Other homeowners have also questioned whether their HOA should pay for property damage. These stories cover repair bills, flooding, and disagreements over who should pay.

• In Nevada, phone records helped challenge HOA claims over a $6,800 repair bill.

• In Florida's Porto Sol community, knee-deep street flooding prompted residents to reconsider their HOA fees.

• An Austin homeowner says HOA landscapers damaged their driveway, and then the association billed them.

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