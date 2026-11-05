Florida couple seeking $24,851 tax refund sees wait estimate jump from 9 weeks to 180 days

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A Florida couple expecting a $24,851 income tax refund had their estimated wait grow from nine weeks to 180 days, leaving them without payment or a clear explanation after months of seeking answers, WFLA reported.

Here's what to know

The search for an explanation began in March after a request for identity verification and continued for months.

Cathy Boucher, a Pasco County resident, and her husband filed their taxes in mid-February.

The $24,851 refund their accountant calculated exceeded what the couple expected.

Boucher explained that they deliberately had extra tax withheld to ensure they got money back.

"We were in a transition period, and I definitely went to a different tax bracket," Boucher told WFLA. "And I over-withheld both on an IRA withdrawal and also on my W-2 withholding."

More background

Boucher worried that there was a mistake on the return or someone had used the couple's personal information while the refund remained delayed without explanation.

"I don't know, is there an error and we just need to do an amended return?" Boucher wondered, per WFLA. "Or my biggest fear was that somebody filed under our Social Security numbers and that there really was an identity theft problem."

What's being done?

When Boucher sought assistance from a taxpayer advocate, another potential 90-day wait followed.

However, her request for help secured a case number.

With their refund still outstanding, the couple turned to WFLA for help.

An IRS spokesperson said that the matter was referred for further attention to the taxpayer advocate office, which then got in touch with the couple.

WFLA said it would continue following the case until it was resolved.

Boucher was concerned not just about the outstanding refund but also the couple's IRS status.

"It's not just the money, but is there something wrong? And if there is, what is it? So we can fix it," she told WFLA.

Where can I learn more?

The couple is still waiting to learn why their refund has been delayed.

• In Florida, the IRS extended key tax deadlines following Hurricane Isaias to February.

• The IRS warned taxpayers that fake tribal tax credits could trigger penalties.

• A North Carolina woman lost $600,000 to scammers, then learned the IRS still wanted $225,000.

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