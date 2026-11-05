EcoView's license expired days after a woman paid $5,492 for doors she never received

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It took nearly a year and an investigation by a local television station for a Utah homeowner to recover the $5,492 she paid for three doors that never arrived, according to KSL.

Here's what to know

Marsha Worthen, a homeowner in West Valley City, hired EcoView Windows and Doors in November.

The project was her second with the company, which had earned her trust by replacing her windows. However, her deposit sat idle with the company for months, with no delivery for most of a year.

"I haven't received the doors," Worthen told KSL in August.

A refund promise appeared in text messages reviewed by the outlet.

The investigation also documented the excuses and apologies the company offered as the delays continued.

Worthen's refund was still outstanding when she hired another company.

More background

A records request established that the Utah Department of Commerce had taken no action against the company.

KSL also discovered that the company's Utah license had expired in November, only days after Worthen paid her deposit.

The local business owner said he had been forced to shut down and was "filing for bankruptcy."

Blaming employees for the company's difficulties, he denied misconduct in text messages sent after he declined an on-camera interview invitation.

Even after the other company completed the door installation, Worthen still had not received her deposit back from EcoView.

What can be done?

The state advises residents to provide payments based on project progress and ongoing work, according to KSL.

Worthen's refund arrived about two months after it contacted the owner.

He had told the station he was "selling [his] house and will repay her with the proceeds."

The owner also told KSL that he had been working "to get right with the 32 customers that have been waiting."

Where can I learn more?

Other homeowners have faced similar disputes after paying contractors for work that fell short or never began.

• In England, customers paid nearly £500,000 in deposits, but the promised work never came.

• A Houston homeowner paid $31,000 for roofing, but inspectors found flashing was never replaced.

• A Massachusetts contractor was accused of stealing $7.7 million from Mass Save heat pump rebates.

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