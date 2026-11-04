Two-bedroom apartments listed at $1,062 a month in Los Angeles come with income limits

Photo Credit: HVN Development

Monthly rents at a forthcoming Boyle Heights development will start at $1,062, giving Los Angeles renters another potential affordable housing option.

The developer expects HVN on Mathews to open in December, Secret Los Angeles reported.

Here's what to know

A third-party property listing shows an open affordable housing lottery for the development.

Its 40 income-restricted apartments will occupy four stories at 121 N. Mathews Street. Household income category and apartment size will determine rents.

Floor plans will range from about 400 to 550 square feet, with 36 two-bedroom apartments and four one-bedroom apartments.

Applicants can check the City of Los Angeles' Access Housing LA portal for the latest application status and instructions.

On the developer's website, formal rental rates are pending and have not yet been disclosed.

Housing costs are just one part of a household's monthly budget, and Palmetto is running an exclusive offer for Southern California residents that allows customers to save an average of 40% on their electric bills with $0 down.

More background

According to a property listing cited by Secret Los Angeles, the lowest listed rent, $1,062 per month, applies to a two-bedroom apartment in the 30% area median income (AMI) category.

Another two-bedroom option is listed at $1,811 per month for the 50% AMI category.

For households in the 60% AMI category, the listing shows one-bedroom apartments at $1,826 per month and two-bedroom apartments at $2,186 per month.

Two-bedroom apartments in the 80% AMI category are listed at $2,936 per month.

Inside the apartments, appliances include stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers, and microwaves.

Secret Los Angeles also identified plans for bicycle parking, an elevator, and on-site laundry at HVN on Mathews.

What can be done?

Interested renters can use Access Housing LA to find affordable housing opportunities and submit a preliminary application for properties listed as open.

For HVN on Mathews, an apartment's designated income category, the number of people in the household, and the household's annual income are the factors used to assess eligibility.

Renters may still need to apply through the property itself, because the portal's pre-application does not replace the property's official application.

For prospective HVN on Mathews applicants, the listing cited by Secret Los Angeles sets annual household income thresholds between $19,116 and $52,848.

Where can I learn more?

Other California communities are also working to build housing and keep rents affordable. These stories cover affordable apartments for school staff, rising rents, and rent stabilization.

• A California school site, vacant for 40 years, moved toward 30 affordable apartments for staff.

• California tenants faced a median rent jump from $452 to $2,036 over the years.

• Santa Barbara approved a rent-stabilization ordinance capping increases at 3% or less.

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