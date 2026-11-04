California home lost to Eaton fire rebuilt with 11-inch concrete walls from a 3D printer

Photo Credit: iStock

A home destroyed by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, is being rebuilt with an unexpected tool: a 3D printer.

KABC reported that the machine produces 11-inch concrete walls, offering what Emergent Construction and Willow 3D see as a fire-resistant alternative at a price comparable to conventional construction.

Here's what to know

Local recovery from the devastating January 2025 Eaton Fire includes a Pine Street project in Los Angeles County to rebuild a home and an accessory dwelling unit (ADU).

Emergent Construction is overseeing the work.

Rather than assembling wood-framed walls, the crew uses a concrete printer owned by Willow 3D to build the structure layer by layer.

"We are extruding layers that are 2 inches tall, 2 inches wide, and it prints up all the walls a layer at a time over the course of several days," Emergent Construction owner Don Ajamian explained.

Willow 3D CEO Paraic McGarty said the 11-inch walls incorporate rebar, concrete, and insulation.

More background

"It's certainly appealing to many people after a fire like this," Ajamian told KABC.

"We got many calls from people that said, 'I want to rebuild, but I don't want any wood in my structure,' and I get that," he added.

Emergent estimates that construction costs per square foot are roughly equal for 3D-printed and wood-frame homes.

"We can do these curves and shapes and these organic features that would be enormously expensive to do with conventional construction," Ajamian added.

What's being done?

Emergent has secured contracts for another six Altadena homes.

Ajamian hopes the overall rebuilding process will take about six months for the family returning to the Pine Street home and ADU.

William John Raitt, founder of WJR Interiors, has three local homes under construction.

His curiosity about the equipment led him to stop and learn more, reflecting the interest the project has generated among others rebuilding the neighborhood.

"I was driving down the street, and I saw this contraption," Raitt recalled. "This is alien to me and I wanted to see what it's all about."

"It's really the design elements to me and just the fun factor. It's new. It's sci-fi," he admitted.

Where can I learn more?

Altadena's 3D-printed home is one example of how residents are approaching the rebuild after the Eaton Fire. These stories cover preserving character, tax breaks, and waivers.

• Altadena fire survivors are questioning whether rebuilding will cost the neighborhood its character.

• Eaton Fire homeowners may receive a 1.92% rebuild tax break, unless they sell.

• Los Angeles wildfire survivors can rebuild 10% bigger while qualifying for fee waivers or refunds.

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