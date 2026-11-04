Rare amoeba infections leave five permanently blind, one dead in Louisiana

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Louisiana health officials have urged residents to take precautions after rare amoeba infections left five people permanently blind and one person dead.

Here's what to know

As of Oct. 30, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 10 Acanthamoeba infections since 2024, according to the Louisiana Illuminator.

Eight cases involved Acanthamoeba keratitis, which can permanently damage eyesight. Seven of those infections involved contact lens wearers, and five people with the eye infection permanently lost their sight, the department said.

The other two infections were classified as serious and affected people with weakened immune systems. One of those patients died, though the health department did not disclose when or where the death occurred.

The department's warning was precautionary, as investigators had not established that tap water caused the infections. Both patients with serious infections said they had used tap water for nasal irrigation.

More background

Heating and air conditioning systems and humidifiers are among the places Acanthamoeba can occur, along with swimming pools, freshwater bodies, and soil used in gardening and agriculture, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as cited by the Louisiana Illuminator.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report cited a 2023 study that found fewer than 12 non-keratitis Acanthamoeba cases annually in the United States. However, 82% of those cases were fatal.

What can be done?

Rather than filling neti pots and other sinus-rinsing devices straight from the tap, use distilled, sanitary, or previously boiled water, the state health department advises, according to the Louisiana Illuminator.

People treating sleep apnea with a continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machine should follow the same water guidance.

The health department recommends taking contact lenses out before swimming, showering, or using a hot tub, and avoiding tap water when cleaning or storing them.

"Although these infections are rare, they can have devastating consequences," Louisiana state epidemiologist Theresa Sokol said in a news release.

Where can I learn more?

Problematic amoebas and bacteria have been identified in other water sources, demonstrating the importance of following local health warnings and taking steps to improve water safety.

• California hot springs harbor a heat-loving amoeba thriving at 145 degrees.

• New Jersey issued swimming advisories for 12 ocean beaches after high bacteria readings.

• After 400 people fell ill, South African residents were told to avoid drinking tap water.

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