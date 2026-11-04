Los Angeles rents fall $363 from their peak, but buying costs thousands more per month

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Buying a typical Los Angeles home still means spending thousands more each month than renting — but for renters, additional housing supply is bringing monthly costs down, as Realtor.com's third-quarter 2026 Los Angeles Rent Report showed.

Here's what to know

Over a year, the gap between current rents in Los Angeles and their 2022 peak amounts to $4,356 in savings, or $363 per month, MortgagePoint reported, citing Realtor.com's third-quarter analysis.

Los Angeles County's median asking rent dropped 3.6% year over year to $2,554.

The county's rents are 11.7% below their 2022 peak.

Larger rentals recorded a smaller decline — asking rents for homes with at least three bedrooms fell 1.9% to $3,571.

For rentals with up to two bedrooms, asking rents were down 3.8% to $2,239.

"Los Angeles renters are finally seeing the supply wave work in their favor, particularly in the smaller-unit segment," said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com.

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More background

Rents in the city remain $158, or 5.5%, higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Within the city of Los Angeles, the median asking rent reached $2,708 after a 3.3% annual decline, the report determined.

The city's estimated median household income of $88,730 falls short of the $108,320 in annual income needed to afford a typical Los Angeles home.

Reaching that affordability threshold would require an income 22.1% above the city's median.

For Los Angeles County rental listings, 61.3% of third-quarter online traffic came from within the county.

Renters elsewhere in California accounted for another 15.5%, while out-of-state renters accounted for 19.8% and international renters for 3.4%.

What's being done?

Some of Los Angeles' additional smaller rentals are coming from finished accessory dwelling units, commonly known as ADUs.

New rentals enter the market property by property as they become tenant-ready.

For permitted ADUs, occupancy typically follows the start of construction by six to 18 months.

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Hale framed the report's findings as encouraging, but identified a persistent market problem.

"That is welcome news for households looking for a more manageable monthly payment, but it is not a full reset," she observed.

"In the City of Los Angeles, rents remain above pre-pandemic levels, and the cost of buying continues to put homeownership out of reach for many Angelenos."

Where can I learn more?

Lower rents offer some relief in Los Angeles, where buying a home remains out of reach for many residents. These stories cover renting versus buying, everyday expenses, and rising mortgage payments.

• In Los Angeles, renting beats buying by $4,544 a month as rental demand surges.

• Los Angeles ranks ninth for cost of living as groceries, gas, and rent squeeze residents.

• In Orange County, a prospective buyer fears a $4,000 monthly payment would stretch their finances too thin.

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