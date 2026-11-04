Warren Buffett asked for Cherry Coke during a dinner, revealing he hadn't had water in 48 years

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Warren Buffett's request for a Cherry Coke reportedly came with a surprising claim during a dinner at hedge fund manager Bill Ackman's home — the billionaire investor said that he hadn't consumed water in 48 years.

Here's what to know

The Standard reported that Buffett asked for Cherry Coke, turning down Ackman's offer of still or sparkling water. Ackman described their exchange on a podcast.

It remains unclear whether Buffett was joking, and Ackman's account does not establish that the investor actually went decades without drinking water.

But, as the outlet noted, Buffett's habit of drinking five cans of Coca-Cola daily is "well documented."

Pepsi, Coca-Cola's biggest rival, had been his soda of choice for decades before Cherry Coke displaced it at a 1986 Berkshire Hathaway meeting, according to the report.

More background

Ice cream, candy, cookies, popcorn, French fries, and hot dogs are staples for Buffett, whose tastes favor familiar, high-calorie foods, according to The Standard.

His commute to work regularly includes a breakfast stop at McDonald's.

Buffett is the largest individual shareholder of the Berkshire Hathaway holding company. The company's holdings include Dairy Queen and See's Candies, as well as a major stake in Kraft Heinz.

And Buffett's food preferences reportedly dovetail with the businesses he owns or backs.

The Standard, citing Buffett's biography, noted that, in 1989, then-Sony chairman Akio Morita hosted the investor at his Fifth Avenue apartment in Manhattan.

Four chefs prepared a 15-course sushi dinner, but Buffett reportedly found the food unappealing and left without eating.

Between 1988 and 1989, Berkshire built a $1.3 billion position in Coca-Cola.

The company has held a roughly 9% stake ever since, which, according to The Standard, "has generated a return of roughly 21 times" on that original investment.

In 2015, with Coca-Cola accounting for 25% of his daily calorie intake, Buffett described himself as "one-quarter Coca-Cola."

Where can I learn more?

Buffett's preference for Cherry Coke over water is an unusual take on an everyday choice: what to drink. These stories cover sugary-drink warnings, tap water safety, and water storage.

• California requires chain restaurants to flag high-sugar drinks with warnings using a new icon.

• Experts say American tap water is often safe, though some households may need filters.

• A prepper asking about refilled water jugs was warned to replace stored water annually.

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